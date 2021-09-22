The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates is Requesting a Preservation of Diversity Visa from the U.S. District Court in District of Columbia

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( THE LAW OFFICES OF KAMELI & ASSOCIATES ) – The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates have announced that tomorrow they are arguing the motion in the Federal Court located in the District of Columbia.

As of September 16, 2021, there is no class certification being actively sought in federal court in relation to the DV2021 program. In the consolidated cases under Goodluck et al v Biden et al, the Hon. Judge Mehta had indicated during a hearing on September 15, 2021 that he was not likely to certify the proposed class without significant additional information regarding the standing of the proposed class members, among other requirements. The following day on September 16, 2021, certain plaintiffs filed an unopposed motion to withdraw a third renewed motion for class certification. Judge Mehta granted this motion the same day. Given the expiration of the federal fiscal year on September 30, 2021, it is highly unlikely that at this point any class certification may be granted for the DV2021 program.

"Individuals who were selected for DV2021 may be eligible to file a lawsuit this week in the Federal Court located in District of Columbia requesting a Judge to preserve their visa for issuance after September 30, 2021," said Principal Attorney Taher Kameli, "However, with each passing day that goes by it becomes increasingly difficult to obtain any potential release."

