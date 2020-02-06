The Law Offices of Katz & Phillips, P.A. - "The Firearm Firm" is offering FREE Law Enforcement Officer training in Florida Gun Law

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Florida Law Enforcement Officers have been accused of violating the rights of the citizens of Florida on numerous occasions involving the carrying of firearms. Several lawsuits have ensued. Further, Florida Carry, the states only grassroots organization working to protect Floridians' right to keep and bear arms recently sent a letter to all Sheriffs and Police Chiefs warning them that their deputies and officers will be held accountable for lack of knowledge of and obedience to the law. In their letter, Florida Carry wrote:

Florida Carry is demanding that frontline law enforcement officers receive proper training on how to interact with law-abiding citizens who are simply exercising their legal rights. Further, they warn that incidents, where these rights are violated, will result in legal action. "If your officers and deputies do not receive this more thorough and appropriate training and continue to violate our rights, we will respond. We will bring lawsuit after lawsuit until the message is delivered."

In response to this crisis, the partners of Katz & Phillips, P.A. who wrote the best-selling, Florida Gun Law: Armed and Educated, are offering FREE training to any law enforcement agency in the state. According to Senior Partner, James Phillips, "all any agency has to do is call our office and we will coordinate directly with them to come to them anywhere in the state and provide a training seminar to the officers and deputies. They can also visit our website www.thefirearmfirm.com/law-enforcement-training/ and fill out a Law Enforcement Training contact form and we will coordinate directly with them"

