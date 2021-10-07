The Law Offices of Paul A. Samakow has Published an Article Discussing the High Cost of Caring for Burn Injuries

Fairfax, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Paul A. Samakow has published a new article discussing the High Cost of Caring for Burn Injuries. Unlike some injuries that require a short period of medical attention, and then get better, burn injuries, the serious ones, often require extensive and perhaps long-term medical and other types of care. The real cost of this care can be astronomical.

Burns may result from fires, automobile accidents, work-related injuries, defective products and many other causes. These injuries often cause extreme pain and can lead to life-threatening infections and severe disfigurement.

Some of the injuries that result from burns include:

Nerve damage of the body if the burn disrupts or damages the neuropathic system

Muscle, ligament, and tendon damage

Bone and joint problems, such as when scar tissue causes the shortening and tightening of skin, muscles or tendons (contractures)

"This type of injury should never be taken lightly," says Paul Samakow, principal attorney at the Law Offices of Paul A. Samakow.

With over 40 years of experience, Paul Samakow is a highly experienced burn injury attorney, helping survivors throughout the United States. He is the author of Twiced Burned and A Handbook for Caregivers of Patients with Burn Injuries.

