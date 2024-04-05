The Law Offices of Steven H. Heisler Offers Legal Representation for Those Businesses and Union Workers Economically Harmed by Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Scores of Businesses and Workers Losing Money In The Wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

BALTIMORE, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, six lives have been presumed to be lost and economic distress has deeply impacted the Baltimore community. In response to this devastating event, The Law Offices of Steven H. Heisler are ready to help those affected by the widespread hardship resulting from this catastrophe.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has not only led to the loss of lives but has also caused significant economic strain on shoremen, dock workers, and numerous businesses at the port. Attorney Steven Heisler recognizes the urgent need for legal support for those affected by this tragedy and is committed to seeking justice on their behalf. He represents companies that do business at the port and those that are an integral part of the maritime waterfront.

Attorney Steven Heisler, along with experienced admiralty maritime law co-counsel, is prepared to fight for the rights of victims and their families. Steven's co-counsel represented local and state governments and businesses against the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, recovering hundreds of billions of dollars.

"We understand the profound impact that the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has had on the Baltimore community," said Steven Heisler. "Our firm is here to provide support and legal guidance to those who have been affected, whether they are impacted dock workers, damaged businesses at the port or companies that do business along the waterfront."

If you or someone you know has been impacted by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, including businesses located at or near the Port of Baltimore, dock workers, bridge workers or longshoremen/teamsters, please contact The Law Offices of Steven H. Heisler immediately at (410) 625-4878 or online. The firm is prepared to fight for the compensation and justice that victims deserve.

About The Law Offices of Steven H. Heisler

Based in Baltimore, our law offices proudly serve all citizens of Maryland, with a particular affinity for Baltimoreans. As residents ourselves, we are deeply invested in the city's well-being. Led by experienced injury lawyer, Steven Heisler, we are tireless advocates for our clients. Steve is a former golden gloves boxer and union organizer for the Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees Local #7. A business owner himself, Steve understands how an environmental disaster can cripple a business. Deeply invested in Baltimore, The Law Offices of Steven H. Heisler feel it is their duty to represent and fight for those impacted by the devastation of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. We will pursue compensation and justice for individuals and businesses harmed by the collapse.

