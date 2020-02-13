The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, One of the Largest Black Owned Law Firms in California's Inland Empire, Names Black Female as Partner

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates (zulualilaw.com), one of the largest black-owned law firms in California's Inland Empire, names Attorney Whitney Ali as Partner. Attorney Whitney Ali earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of California, Riverside and a Juris Doctorate from John F. Kennedy University College of Law. Attorney Whitney Ali has assisted with firm's criminal case management since 2015 under the mentorship of her father, Attorney Zulu Ali, who is the firm's founder and principal attorney. The appointment now makes the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates the largest black family owned law firm in the Inland Empire, which comprises the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino, California.

Attorney Whitney Ali & Attorney Zulu Ali - Partners, The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates

The Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates has been named as one of the top 10 law firms by Attorney and Practice Magazine; and its founder, Attorney Zulu Ali, has been named top attorney by the National Trial Lawyers, National Black Lawyers, American Jurist Institute, and Attorney and Practice Magazine, and Americas Top Criminal Attorney by Rue Ratings.

Born and raised in Shelbyville, Tennessee, the firm's founder, Attorney Zulu Ali, is a former police Officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. In 2007, inspired by civil rights attorneys Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, and Avon Williams, Jr., who used the law and courts as a vehicle to make change and protect all people against injustice, Attorney Zulu Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali with a focus on representing persons accused of crimes and seeking criminal justice, immigrants, victims of discrimination, persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts throughout the United States; and defendants and victims at the international criminal courts at The Hague, Netherlands and the African Court of Human Rights in Tanzania. Attorney Zulu Ali and the law firm takes on extremely difficult cases and matters that provide an opportunity to make changes in the law, through the courts, when the law is unjust.

"We face immense scrutiny from courts and others for challenging the system. I am deeply inspired by the late great civil rights attorney Avon Williams who was jailed more than once for not kowtowing to racist courts in the defense of his clients. Naming my daughter to Partner ensures this type of advocacy spirit that was established by great black pioneers of the legal system continues," Attorney Zulu Ali adds.

