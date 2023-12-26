THE LAWFARE PROJECT ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT VICTORY IN DEFAMATION LAWSUIT BEFORE ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE

News provided by

The Lawfare Project

26 Dec, 2023, 13:49 ET

Pro Bono Legal Group Represented IDF Veteran and Television Personality, who was Called a "Terrorist" and "Killer"

TORONTO, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Lawfare Project (LP) is proud to announce a significant victory in a defamation lawsuit advanced by its client, Shai DeLuca, against Foodbenders and its proprietor, Kimberly Hawkins. LP was joined by attorneys David Elmaleh and Aaron Rosenberg of RE-LAW LLP in Toronto in this action before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Continue Reading

In this groundbreaking case, Mr. DeLuca, a television personality and proud veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), filed suit after he was maliciously called a "terrorist" and a "killer" for the sole reason that he proudly served in the IDF.

"The victory underscores that there will be legal repercussions for those who defame Jewish people, under the guise of 'Palestinian advocacy,'" said Brooke Goldstein, founder and Executive Director of The Lawfare Project. "We are proud to have facilitated the legal representation of Shai DeLuca, who bravely stood up against bigotry and hatred, and who won a significant victory in court against Jew-hatred. The defendant in this case spread an intentional and vicious blood libel against the Jewish state, and against Mr. DeLuca because he is Jewish. With our legal victory we have set an important precedent in Canada that such falsities have no place in our democracy, and anyone who likewise disseminates Jew-hatred will be held accountable."

Following over three years of high-conflict litigation in Toronto, and after a full, contested trial, the Court released a detailed decision on December 22, 2023, ruling that Foodbenders maliciously and unfairly defamed Mr. DeLuca without justification. Notwithstanding that certain Instagram posts were up for no more than 24 hours, the Court ordered the Defendants to pay $75,000 in general and aggravated damages and $10,000 in punitive damages, and also granted a permanent injunction.

As the trial judge aptly put it in awarding punitive damages, "These kinds of statements not only affect people's reputations, but they also contribute to prejudice, antisemitism and intolerance and have the potential to incite violence."

David Elmaleh, lead counsel on behalf of Mr. DeLuca, said, "The men and women in the IDF devote some of the best years of their lives to defending the democratic Jewish State of Israel and protecting Her citizens – often under dangerous and life-threatening circumstances. It is imperative that their reputations are protected when they enter the workforce, particularly internationally. We will continue to advocate strongly on behalf of Israelis, Jews, Zionists and IDF soldiers. We are fighting a global war for our values, our people and our homeland and we will win."

ABOUT THE LAWFARE PROJECT:

The Lawfare Project (LP) is the world's leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

SOURCE The Lawfare Project

Also from this source

THE LAWFARE PROJECT TOGETHER WITH FREEMAN LAW OFFICES AND ROGICH LAW FIRM FILE COMPLAINT AGAINST CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lawfare Project (LP) announced today that they have filed a complaint against the Clark County School District (CCSD) for alleged state and...

THE LAWFARE PROJECT FILES LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF JEWISH STUDENT AGAINST CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY

The Lawfare Project (LP) announced that they filed a complaint yesterday in the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of a courageous Jewish...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.