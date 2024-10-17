THE LAWFARE PROJECT APPLAUDS APPELLATE COURT RULING IN FAVOR OF TAMAR HERMAN

Leading Jewish Civil Rights Organization Continues to Assist Beloved New Jersey Teacher

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawfare Project applauds the ruling of the New Jersey Appellate Division in their decision to recognize that The Lawfare Project and Counsel of Record Bochner PLLC properly pleaded their defamation case against Olympic fencer Ms. Ibtihaj Muhammad. The Lawfare Project continues to assist Tamar Herman, a beloved Jewish New Jersey teacher, in a defamation lawsuit predicated on a vicious and intentional antisemitic campaign to destroy her reputation.

This week, the court rejected Ms. Muhammad's appeal of her motion to dismiss the lawsuit against her. In October 2022, Bochner PLLC and The Lawfare Project filed a lawsuit that sought justice for Ms. Herman by clearing her name in the public eye, holding her accusers to account for their reprehensible and injurious conduct, and sending a powerful message of deterrence against similarly destructive and antisemitic lies.

"The malicious defamation campaign against Ms. Herman was a calculated, antisemitic effort to harm a respected member of the community, motivated by her Jewish identity," said Benjamin Ryberg, attorney and Chief Operating Officer at The Lawfare Project. "Ms. Muhammad must be held accountable for the significant trauma she has inflicted. The Lawfare Project commends Bochner PLLC for their exceptional legal work and collaboration with us to pursue justice for Ms. Herman."

Ms. Herman was falsely accused by Ms. Muhammad of an act of racism towards a Muslim student. The fallout of these accusations included virulently antisemitic rhetoric directed at Ms. Herman, threats to her physical safety, shaming in local and national news articles, and her being placed on administrative leave from Seth Boyden Elementary School.

"We are very pleased with yesterday's Appellate Division rulings," said Edward Paltzik and Erik Dykema of Bochner PLLC. "Ms. Herman's meritorious case against Ms. Muhammad will now proceed, as it should, on a path to trial. The Court correctly found that we properly pleaded our defamation case against Ms. Muhammad. We knew all along that this would be an arduous and long process, but Ms. Herman is a woman of remarkable character and resolve. As well, this victory would not have been possible without the ongoing instrumental collaboration of The Lawfare Project."

The case now moves forward to discovery.

ABOUT THE LAWFARE PROJECT:

The Lawfare Project is the world's leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

SOURCE The Lawfare Project