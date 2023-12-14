THE LAWFARE PROJECT FILES LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF JEWISH STUDENT AGAINST CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY

Leading Jewish Civil Rights Organization Represents Student Subjected to Alleged Repeated anti-Jewish Discrimination and Retaliation.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawfare Project (LP) announced that they filed a complaint yesterday in the Western District of Pennsylvania on behalf of a courageous Jewish student at Carnegie Mellon School of Architecture. The student, who was subjected to alleged pervasive anti-Jewish discrimination during her tenure at the university, filed numerous complaints with the school's administration, all of which went unresolved. 

According to the lawsuit, the student's exposure to the university's antisemitic environment began in her freshman year when she was denied an excused absence to attend a memorial service following the Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre. Her experience culminated during her last year, when she was told by her instructor, after creating a model to depict how an Orthodox Jewish community turned a public space into a private one for religious purposes, that it would have been better had she done her project on "what Jewish people do to make themselves so hated." The student's complaints to the DEI and Title XI offices yielded nothing and her appeal to professors for help brought retaliation in the form of exclusion and an undeserved near-failing grade.  

"In addition to seeking justice for the aggrieved student, this lawsuit endeavors to expose the toxic undercurrent of antisemitism that for years has corroded academia and has laid the foundation for the unbridled Jew-hatred that has become rampant on college campuses since Hamas's attack on Israel," said Ziporah Reich, Director of Litigation at The Lawfare Project.

"The pervasively toxic environment found on college campuses across the country, which, in many instances, has been funded by Qatar, has resulted in the illegal discrimination against Jewish students," said Brooke Goldstein, Founder and Executive Director of The Lawfare Project. "We are proud to be representing a brave student willing to stand up for Jewish civil rights and we will make every effort to ensure that justice is achieved."

The Lawfare Project (LP) is the leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

