THE LAWFARE PROJECT ISSUES STATEMENT CALLING FOR THE EXTRADITION OF HAMAS LEADERS FROM QATAR TO THE UNITED STATES

"The Lawfare Project urgently calls upon the Biden Administration to demand the immediate extradition of Hamas leaders currently sheltered in Qatar to stand trial on American soil. Hamas, designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. Department of State, has orchestrated barbaric acts of terrorism resulting in the tragic loss of countless innocent lives, including those of American citizens.

We call upon the U.S. government to pursue criminal charges against the entire leadership of Hamas

Qatar's harboring of Hamas leadership undermines international efforts to combat terrorism and fuels instability throughout the Middle East. This blatant violation of international norms is a grievous affront to the pursuit of justice for victims of terrorism worldwide and cannot be tolerated. Additionally, it is difficult to justify maintaining Qatar's status as a major non-NATO ally if it continues to host individuals affiliated with designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations on its soil, especially when Hamas continues to illegally hold American citizens captive.

We call upon the U.S. government to pursue criminal charges against the entire leadership of Hamas in connection with the terrorist organization's attacks on, and kidnapping and murder of, American citizens. We further call upon the U.S. government to leverage all diplomatic and legal avenues to compel Qatar to surrender these individuals, as well as Hamas leaders already under indictment, without delay. Bringing Hamas leaders to justice in the United States will send an unequivocal message that the international community will not tolerate the sheltering of terrorists and that those who perpetrate such atrocities will be held fully accountable.

The Lawfare Project remains unwavering in its commitment to uphold the rule of law and to ensure that the perpetrators of terrorism face the full weight of justice. We stand resolutely with all victims of Hamas's aggression and will continue advocating for decisive measures that enhance global security and justice."

The Lawfare Project (LP) is the leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

