THE LAWFARE PROJECT TOGETHER WITH DIAMOND AND DIAMOND LAWYERS FILE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST MCMASTER UNIVERSITY

Leading Jewish Civil Rights Organization and Co-Counsel Allege Years of Antisemitic Incidents at University

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawfare Project (LP) and Diamond and Diamond Lawyers announced today that they have filed a $77 million class action lawsuit (Court File Number CV-24-00712229-00CP) against McMaster University and the McMaster Students Union. The plaintiffs in this case encompass all Jewish students currently enrolled at McMaster University and those who have graduated from the university within the past two years.

Since October 7, 2023, life for Jewish students at McMaster has become significantly harder Post this

Jewish students at McMaster University have suffered psychological turmoil due to faculty praising the October 7th attacks in Israel and exposure to antisemitic rhetoric at rallies on campus. A vigil by Jewish student groups was recently moved to a secret location due to safety concerns. In a related issue, a McMaster teaching assistant supported the public display of a swastika outside Canada's Parliament Hill. The occurrences in question have exacerbated existing antisemitic sentiments on the campus, an issue that has persisted for several years.

"Behavior that encourages hatred, violence, discrimination or interferes with the educational atmosphere, as stated in the 'Code of Students Rights and Responsibilities,' reflects a breach in the University's responsibility," said Sandra Zisckind, managing partner of Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "Section 319 of the Criminal Code categorizes the public incitement of hatred, the deliberate promotion of hatred, and the intentional promotion of antisemitism as criminal offenses."

The lawsuit seeks compensation and remedies for the ongoing and historical discrimination, harassment and physical abuse experienced by Jewish students at McMaster University. The Plaintiffs further allege that the university's own Students Union endorsed The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in 2015 and continues to support their operations on campus. Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has referred to the BDS movement as, "antisemitic and contrary to Canadian values."

"Unfortunately, the hatred toward the Jewish community, which dramatically increased after October 7, continues to be prevalent on college and university campuses, including McMaster," said Brooke Goldstein, Founder and Executive Director of The Lawfare Project. "This lawsuit seeks to establish and enforce effective, and enduring measures to guarantee a safe, supportive and tolerant educational setting for all students, irrespective of their race, religion, or ethnicity. The Lawfare Project is proud to support Diamond and Diamond's impact litigation which aims to effectuate the systemic change needed to secure the civil rights of the Jewish community in Canada."

Diamond and Diamond Lawyers are contemplating the launch of comparable class actions at various universities where similar incidents have occurred. Individuals who have encountered anti-Semitism at McMaster University or any other higher education institution in Canada are urged to reach out to Diamond and Diamond Lawyers at 1-800-567-HURT.

For more information about The Lawfare Project, please visit their website

ABOUT THE LAWFARE PROJECT:

The Lawfare Project is the leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

