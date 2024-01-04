THE LAWFARE PROJECT TOGETHER WITH DIAMOND AND DIAMOND LAWYERS FILE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST MCMASTER UNIVERSITY

News provided by

The Lawfare Project

04 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Leading Jewish Civil Rights Organization and Co-Counsel Allege Years of Antisemitic Incidents at University

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawfare Project (LP) and Diamond and Diamond Lawyers announced today that they have filed a $77 million class action lawsuit (Court File Number CV-24-00712229-00CP) against McMaster University and the McMaster Students Union. The plaintiffs in this case encompass all Jewish students currently enrolled at McMaster University and those who have graduated from the university within the past two years.

Continue Reading

Jewish students at McMaster University have suffered psychological turmoil due to faculty praising the October 7th attacks in Israel and exposure to antisemitic rhetoric at rallies on campus. A vigil by Jewish student groups was recently moved to a secret location due to safety concerns. In a related issue, a McMaster teaching assistant supported the public display of a swastika outside Canada's Parliament Hill. The occurrences in question have exacerbated existing antisemitic sentiments on the campus, an issue that has persisted for several years.

"Behavior that encourages hatred, violence, discrimination or interferes with the educational atmosphere, as stated in the 'Code of Students Rights and Responsibilities,' reflects a breach in the University's responsibility," said Sandra Zisckind, managing partner of Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "Section 319 of the Criminal Code categorizes the public incitement of hatred, the deliberate promotion of hatred, and the intentional promotion of antisemitism as criminal offenses."

The lawsuit seeks compensation and remedies for the ongoing and historical discrimination, harassment and physical abuse experienced by Jewish students at McMaster University. The Plaintiffs further allege that the university's own Students Union endorsed The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in 2015 and continues to support their operations on campus. Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has referred to the BDS movement as, "antisemitic and contrary to Canadian values."

"Unfortunately, the hatred toward the Jewish community, which dramatically increased after October 7, continues to be prevalent on college and university campuses, including McMaster," said Brooke Goldstein, Founder and Executive Director of The Lawfare Project.  "This lawsuit seeks to establish and enforce effective, and enduring measures to guarantee a safe, supportive and tolerant educational setting for all students, irrespective of their race, religion, or ethnicity. The Lawfare Project is proud to support Diamond and Diamond's impact litigation which aims to effectuate the systemic change needed to secure the civil rights of the Jewish community in Canada."

Diamond and Diamond Lawyers are contemplating the launch of comparable class actions at various universities where similar incidents have occurred. Individuals who have encountered anti-Semitism at McMaster University or any other higher education institution in Canada are urged to reach out to Diamond and Diamond Lawyers at 1-800-567-HURT.

For more information about The Lawfare Project, please visit their website or contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubnesteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024.

ABOUT THE LAWFARE PROJECT:

The Lawfare Project is the leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

SOURCE The Lawfare Project

Also from this source

THE LAWFARE PROJECT ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT VICTORY IN DEFAMATION LAWSUIT BEFORE ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE

he Lawfare Project (LP) is proud to announce a significant victory in a defamation lawsuit advanced by its client, Shai DeLuca, against Foodbenders...

THE LAWFARE PROJECT TOGETHER WITH FREEMAN LAW OFFICES AND ROGICH LAW FIRM FILE COMPLAINT AGAINST CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lawfare Project (LP) announced today that they have filed a complaint against the Clark County School District (CCSD) for alleged state and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.