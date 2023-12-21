THE LAWFARE PROJECT TOGETHER WITH FREEMAN LAW OFFICES AND ROGICH LAW FIRM FILE COMPLAINT AGAINST CLARK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Leading Jewish Civil Rights Organization and Co-Counsel Allege Various Civil Rights Violations 

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawfare Project (LP) announced today that they have filed a complaint against the Clark County School District (CCSD) for alleged state and federal civil rights violations on behalf of a then, 17-year old Jewish student who was the victim of an alleged antisemitic attack earlier this year at Clark High School. Hillary Freeman, Esq. of Freeman Law Offices, LLC and Nevada based attorney Lori Rogich of Rogich Law Firm, PLLC joined The Lawfare Project in this legal action.

The student, who is autistic and nonverbal, did not receive the special education support he was entitled to under federal and state regulations.  He was pulled from classes after his mother discovered a swastika carved into his back and realized he was not safe in his school environment.

"This horrific act against a defenseless Jewish student is a stark reminder of the deeply rooted issue of antisemitism that persists in our society," said Ziporah Reich, Director of Litigation at LP. "Furthermore, the failure of the Clark County School District to conduct a proper investigation into this incident is evidence of the systemic apathy that exists towards Jews who are targeted by hate-crimes."

As antisemitic attacks have been surging in Nevada over the last few months, the fact that the perpetrators are still at large, puts all students, especially students with special needs who cannot advocate for themselves, in danger.

"There is an appalling pattern of discriminatory conduct within the CCSD that cannot be tolerated any longer," said Hillary Freeman. "It is time for CCSD to step up and ensure that all students are safe and receiving equal access to their education."

Local counsel, Lori Rogich added, "I am committed and will do whatever I can to help this student and this cause. I fought for the well-being and rights of children with special needs in the past and I will always fight against antisemitism in all its forms."

ABOUT THE LAWFARE PROJECT:
The Lawfare Project is the leading organization dedicated to protecting the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action.

