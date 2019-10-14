The Lead Pilots Solves Lead Generation Problem for B2B Companies

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Star HQ, a Colorado-based digital marketing agency, and the University of Denver's Consumer Insights and Business Innovation (CiBiC) explored current trends in the technology industry and how technology companies generate and convert leads, as well as evaluate their return on investment. Findings reveal that tech companies seriously underestimate their marketing needs. North Star HQ built The Lead Pilots to solve the lead generation problem for B2B companies.

The Lead Pilots is a LinkedIn lead generation tool that optimizes the sales process by creating more standardized methods to generate and track leads and demos booked.

"Fans will never be a line on the P&L." --Katrina Padron, founder and CEO of North Star HQ

Small to mid-sized B2B companies do not have highly organized sales processes. The Lead Pilots is a LinkedIn lead generation tool that optimizes the sales process by creating more standardized methods to generate and track leads and demos booked. The Lead Pilots is not another Chrome extension that you need to install in your browser. It's a cloud-based software that allows you to fully automate your LinkedIn outreach campaigns without being dependent on your device or internet connection.

Cold email campaigns have a less than 1% response rate. Not to mention GDPR compliance issues. The Lead Pilots ensures fully GDPR compliant campaigns and this LinkedIn lead generation tool averages a 15.2% response rate.

The Lead Pilots is a premier LinkedIn lead generation tool. The software automates and scales the lead generation process. Katrina Padron, the founder, is available for interviews. This is a sample of her candid, casual speaking style.

