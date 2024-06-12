The Leader's Edge Announces Key Leadership Changes to Drive Future Growth

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leader's Edge, a premier provider of customized executive coaching solutions, is excited to announce the recruitment of two pivotal team members and the advancement of an existing leader signaling a new era of innovation for the firm. These strategic moves aim to broaden coaching services, elevate program outcomes, and address the needs of clients in today's complex landscape.

Kristin Lytle, CEO of the company, expressed her enthusiasm stating "I am thrilled to reintroduce The Leader's Edge in the market as a long-standing pioneer in coaching and leadership development. And to share our vision forward by assembling a team infused with fresh perspectives, committed to driving positive change, and dedicated to providing transformative experiences for our clients."

New to the firm is Beth Sinkus who joins The Leader's Edge as Vice President, Business Development. With a distinguished track record in HR and talent, Beth brings extensive experience from her previous roles at American Express, Workhuman, and O.C. Tanner. Her passion for driving growth and performance will be pivotal in advancing business development initiatives.

Jessi Sheridan has been appointed as Vice President, Leadership Experience. Jessi joins from Delta Phi Epsilon, a global women's leadership membership organization, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. She holds ACC credentialing from the International Coaching Federation and is a seasoned facilitator and program manager. In this newly created position, Jessi will spearhead the enrichment of leadership experiences offered by The Leader's Edge and foster richer alumni and community engagement.

Dominique SanGiovanni has been elevated to Vice President, Digital. In her new role, Dominique will focus on the integration of cutting-edge tech solutions to enhance the firm's coaching and leadership services and the development of digital content. Her seasoned judgment and expertise make her an invaluable part of the team and she is well-positioned to take The Leader's Edge into a new digital era.

Kristin Lytle further remarked, "As we continue our mission to empower professionals, we are thrilled to welcome Beth and Jessi to our leadership team and congratulate Dominique on her well-deserved promotion. Their collective expertise and vision will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value and high-quality services to our clients."

Since taking on the role of CEO in January, Kristin Lytle has focused on expanding The Leader's Edge team and rejuvenating the organization. Beth Sinkus, Jessi Sheridan and Dominique SanGiovanni have joined Monica Warner Dimpfl on the Leadership Team. With over 20 years at the firm, Monica will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Operations leading new product development, ensuring the agility of executive coaching solutions in the current market, and fostering key strategic partnerships.

About The Leader's Edge: The Leader's Edge is an executive coaching and leadership development firm dedicated to empowering high-potential, executive, and C-suite leaders to advance their careers, enhance performance, and amplify their impact on the business. With a focus on partnering with clients to retain top talent and cultivate skills in a dynamic workplace, The Leader's Edge has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality services marked by a personalized approach for each client. For more information: https://the-leaders-edge.com/

