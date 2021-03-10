The leadership at Washington Regional Medical Center (WRMC) announces the resignation of Dr. Robert Venable.

He will remain at the organization for the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and effective transition of care for all patients. Plymouth Primary Care continues taking new patients under the direction of Dr. Amanze Ugoji.

"On behalf of the entire WRMC and PPC communities, we thank Dr. Venable for the wisdom and compassion he's given our patients throughout his decades of service," said Frank Avignone, Chief Executive Officer of Washington Regional Medical Center. "It has been a pleasure working with Dr. Venable. Looking ahead, we will honor the legacy he has built by dedicating the clinic to his work and continue increasing the health and wellness of the residents of Plymouth and the surrounding areas."

About WRMC and Plymouth Primary Care:

Owned by the non-profit, Centennial Housing & Community Services Corporation, Washington Regional Medical Center is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Plymouth, North Carolina caring for over 12,000 of residents of Eastern North Carolina. Plymouth Primary Care is the rural health clinic that serves the family medicine needs of these local patients. Both facilities are being redeveloped by Affinity Health Partners, a Dallas-based healthcare redevelopment firm, to increase services, technology, and infrastructure. The latest renovations include a new Women's Health Center that boasts 3D mammography technology.

