The Leadership Edge Acquires 2Connect to Expand Organizational Development Solutions for Life Sciences and Other Highly Technical Industries

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leadership Edge, a trusted thought partner to the life science industry, today announced the acquisition of 2Connect, a globally recognized communications and presentation skills training firm. By combining The Leadership Edge's depth in leadership and organizational development with 2Connect's proven communications and presentation expertise, life science companies and other technical industries have access to a single source partner that is uniquely positioned to support their companies through each stage of growth. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gaylene Xanthopoulos, CEO and Founder of The Leadership Edge, said, "By integrating 2Connect's team, expertise, and solutions into The Leadership Edge, we are expanding how we support leaders operating in the highly technical environments of the life sciences and beyond. Together, we are elevating leaders, driving innovation, and powering possibilities for our clients as we continue to serve as their thought partner of choice."

For more than 36 years, The Leadership Edge has partnered with life science companies to strengthen leadership effectiveness, enhance team alignment, and improve organizational performance. 2Connect brings more than 25 years of experience supporting existing and rising leaders to more effectively communicate complex information to their changing audiences, whether they are engaging with boards, regulators, investors, clients, or internal teams.

"Great breakthroughs demand great communication," said Diane West, President of 2Connect. "Becoming part of The Leadership Edge allows us to offer our clients even greater depth and continuity, pairing world-class communication skills development with leadership and organizational development that fuels long-term success. Clients will continue to have access to the same trusted teams and programs they value today, with expanded opportunities to grow, lead, and connect."

Under the new structure, 2Connect's programs are part of The Leadership Edge's broader portfolio, offering clients a cohesive suite of development experiences, including:

Board and executive assessments and development

Leadership development programs for managers and emerging leaders

Team alignment and performance enhancement

Communication, presentation, and executive presence training

Executive coaching to support Client, investor, and stakeholder communications

"We are proud to build on the work that has supported more than 1,000 life science companies over the past 36 years," added Xanthopoulos. "Our commitment to accelerating innovation and powering possibilities is stronger than ever."

For more information and to hear more from our founders, visit https://theleadershipedge.com/2connect/.

About The Leadership Edge

Launched in 1989, The Leadership Edge profoundly impacts the pace, performance, and cultures of the most innovative life science companies in the world. Working from the boardroom to the bench, the firm is the partner of choice to more than 7,500 leaders in over one thousand life science companies worldwide. The firm's proven Assess, Guide, Develop formula empowers an industry that is driving life-changing therapies, diagnostics, and devices to reach their goals faster, more cost-effectively, and safely. The Leadership Edge is driven by the possibility of a future where cures replace treatments, and the health of humanity thrives. For more information, visit www.theleadershipedge.com

About 2Connect

For more than 25 years, 2Connect's focus has been anchored in driving businesses forward through developing the most effective and engaging communicators around the globe. Supporting front-line employees to CEOs in highly technical and innovative organizations, 2Connect offers solutions that provide real-world experience to help professionals communicate with clarity and deliver with confidence, whether engaging one-on-one or from the big stage. 2Connect's time tested approach to developing compelling communicators enables organizations to move faster, build trust and make a lasting impact on their customers and beyond. For more information, visit www.twoconnect.net.

