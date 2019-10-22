The Leading Crypto Data and Trading Service Adds Decentralized Trading Data

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To date, cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized financial markets have grown alongside each other with little overlap. That's about to change.

Now, through a partnership with Cryptowatch and Totle, you can use Kraken's Cryptowatch platform to access rich decentralized exchange data via Totle in the same place you trade on top cryptocurrency exchanges!

A Stronger Ecosystem

Cryptowatch and Totle teamed up to allow users to execute cryptocurrency trading strategies on both centralized exchanges and decentralized financial applications from a single platform. This partnership is the first step to unifying two sides of a divided market and, ultimately, ensuring the success of the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance space as a whole.

"Bringing together the centralized and decentralized market is a logical next step in the evolution of cryptocurrency," said Maxime Bucaille from AirSwap, Totle's decentralized exchange partner. "By working together, we can create a liquidity-rich ecosystem that benefits both sides of the market."

Cryptowatch

The Cryptowatch platform is integrated with multiple popular cryptocurrency exchanges to provide users with a holistic view of the cryptocurrency market. This enables users to conduct a robust analysis of the market, view macro-level trends, and determine the optimal conditions to execute trades.

By selecting Totle to query pricing on Cryptowatch, users will now be able to assess the performance of top ERC-20s at decentralized exchange venues – and therefore gain an even broader awareness of the market. Fully integrated decentralized trade execution leveraging Totle's price discovery and smart-order-routing will follow in the near future.

Desktop and Mobile

Access all the charting tools and cryptocurrency analysis resources Cryptowatch offers on both desktop and mobile. Never miss a key opportunity to execute trades on funds held on cryptocurrency exchanges or personal holdings ready for use in the decentralized financial market.

Totle: How it Works

Cryptowatch pulls pricing information from the Totle API to display real-time on-chain trade data for top ERC-20 pairs across DEXs. "We're excited to put a spotlight on the decentralized exchange ecosystem by integrating with Totle. DeFi has a lot of potential to continue pushing the world down the path that Bitcoin started and we think Totle is the perfect partner to work with in promoting it," said Artur Sapek, Founder of Cryptowatch.

Totle is able to provide this information by aggregating top decentralized exchanges. Totle currently integrates Kyber, Bancor, 0x Mesh, AirSwap, UniSwap, and other leading liquidity sources.

Kyber, one of the leading decentralized exchanges, is delighted to be working with Totle to provide Cryptowatch with decentralized exchange data. "This will improve users' ability to blend decentralized and centralized trading strategies together," Loi Luu, CEO of Kyber said.

Access DEX Pricing from Cryptowatch

Ready to start combining your cryptocurrency exchange and decentralized trading strategies together? Click here: Cryptowatch

Totle provides price-optimized, decentralized liquidity for popular ERC-20 markets like Dai by aggregating top DEXs into a single API.

To access or learn more about the Totle API visit www.totle.com .

