The Leading Dermatologist-Recommended Scalp Care Brand in Europe, Vichy Dercos, Finally Makes its Way Stateside, Launching Exclusively in the Amazon Beauty Store

The efficacious, yet cosmetically elegant range treats moderate-to-severe scalp concerns.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vichy Dercos, the #1 dermatologist-recommended anti-dandruff brand in Europe, announces their United States launch exclusively in the Amazon Premium Beauty store. Customers can shop the collection now at amazon.com/dercos. Prime members enjoy fast, free shipping on every order.

Photo Credit: Vichy Dercos

A pioneer in hair and scalp dermatology research for more than fifty years, and from the brand recommended by over seventy thousand dermatologists worldwide, Dercos continues to be a leader in the space, homing in on their unique expertise in biological and environmental factors that impact both scalp and hair. This new-to-the-US Dercos range offers high efficacy solutions that combine dermatological active ingredients with sensorial textures to provide both excellent results and a pleasurable experience.

As customers become more aware that the skin on their scalp needs to be treated with the same care as the skin on their faces and bodies, now is a prime opportunity for Vichy Dercos to enter the US market, exclusively in the Amazon Premium Beauty store. Out of the one in five Americans suffering from dandruff,* only 40% of them are using dandruff-specific formulas to address their needs.** Vichy Dercos is entering the market in hopes to provide a solution to meet the needs of the remaining 60% not currently using medicated anti-dandruff products.

Vichy Dercos formulations utilize the best of L'Oréal's hair science to help combat scalp issues associated with dandruff. Dercos's proprietary hero Shampoo formula is powered by Micronized Selenium Sulfide, allowing distribution of its dandruff fighting power on the scalp; this formula targets dandruff at the source. The Dercos Shampoo also borrows ingredients and science from Vichy's skincare range, featuring ingredients such as niacinamide and glycerin, intended to soothe and hydrate the scalp. While the Vichy Dercos formulas put efficacy at the forefront, they do not sacrifice cosmetic elegance, keeping hair feeling nourished, hydrated, and soft.

"We are thrilled that US consumers will now have the opportunity to experience the globally renowned and dermatologist-beloved Vichy Dercos range," says Minh-Dan Tran, Senior Vice President – Head of Brand for Vichy Dercos. "Vichy has been working to bring Dercos to the US for years. This range has exploded globally due not only to its science, experience, and tolerability, but also due to its approach. With Dercos, we are on a mission to break dandruff taboos and promote healthier feeling hair and scalp for all. With dandruff affecting one in five Americans, there is certainly a demand for our unique approach in the US."

The Vichy Dercos range goes beyond its hero Shampoo, and offers a full range of dermatological anti-dandruff and care products:

Selenium Sulfide Anti-Dandruff Shampoo ($19.99) eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes with regular use and delivers long lasting efficacy while simultaneously fighting itch. The Shampoo directly targets dandruff at the source, starts working from first use, and is tested on the full spectrum on dandruff from mild to severe. Beyond fighting flakes, this dermatological Shampoo reinforces the scalp's moisture barrier and boosts hair moisture by 70%. Objective instrumental studies also show two times less hair breakage and 37% smoother hair (versus unwashed hair), with 78% shinier hair after use (versus non-conditioning shampoo). The Shampoo, which is available in sizes 200m L and 400m L , has been tested on all hair and scalp types, including sensitive scalps, and is tested as suitable for color treated hair.

Hair + Scalp Moisturizing Conditioner ($19.99) deeply hydrates and moisturizes both hair and scalp, while strengthening hair and restoring shine. Instrumental studies showed 67% smoother hair, 40% more moisturized hair, and ten times less breakage (versus non-conditioning shampoo). Additionally, the hair was shown to be 66% shinier (versus unwashed hair). The Conditioner is also suitable for color treated hair and sensitive scalps.

And coming soon to Amazon, Salicylic Acid Anti-Dandruff Serum ($48.99) is designed to meet consumers where they are. The average person in the US does not wash their hair daily. But, when dandruff is more severe it needs to be treated daily, which is why the Dercos range includes a dandruff fighting Serum. The Serum directly targets dandruff at its source, controlling five dandruff symptoms: flakes, scales, itching, redness, and irritation in between washes. Tested on sensitive scalps, the Serum is shown to leave the scalp feeling hydrated and soothed.

"I see patients with dandruff almost every day in my practice," says Dr. Uchenna Okereke, board certified dermatologist and Vichy Advisory Board Member. "But what patients keep telling me is that they dislike their current dandruff shampoos because of how they make their hair feel. That's why I'm so excited about Vichy Dercos. Vichy has years of proven science, so not only do I trust it will work, but Dercos also leaves the hair feeling soft, shiny, and healthy, which is why I know my patients will actually use it when I recommend it."

Backed by L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, a division of the global powerhouse best known as the world leader in dermocosmetics, Vichy Dercos is now available exclusively via amazon.com/dercos.

About Vichy Dercos

Vichy Dercos was created in 1964 with the ambition to combine DERmatological skin expertise with a knowledge of hair COSmetics. It was one of the first to understand the power of the scalp and its impact on the quality of hair. The brand therefore wanted to infuse all the latest scientific research and progress into haircare, putting the scalp at the heart of its expertise. Acting on the scalp helped change the way people see their hair and treat it.

About L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty

At L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, our mission is to pioneer life-changing and sustainable dermatological solutions for all. The Dermatological Beauty Division is the world leader in dermocosmetics, with international skincare brands recommended by health care professionals and distributed in healthcare outlets worldwide, including e-retailers, pharmacies, and medical clinics. Our brands portfolio is composed of five brands originating from France and the USA. The brands offer a range of skincare and haircare products answering both pathological needs and demanding aesthetic needs: from dermatological to aesthetic skincare and from the most accessible ranges to the most premium ones.

*Source: Nielsen 2019 vs. 2020, P&G DANDRUFF STUDY

**L'Oréal Dandruff U&A Final Report Presentation. Dec 5, 2023. Study run with L'Oreal CMI & IPSOS.

SOURCE Vichy Dercos