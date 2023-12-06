The leading forum for public-private partnerships alongside COP returns for its 14th edition on 7-8 December at Conrad Dubai: World Climate Foundation

News provided by

World Climate Foundation

06 Dec, 2023, 23:24 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathering over 2000 decision-makers across business, finance institutions, governments and civil society, World Climate Summit – The Investment COP returns for its 14th year of top-tier discussions and collaboration on how to solve climate change, aligned with the COP28 Priorities. 

As the largest C-level B2B-convening alongside COP, World Climate Summit facilitates the exchange of best practice and innovation across vital sectors crucial to decarbonisation efforts in the areas of energy, transport, buildings, industry, finance and nature. The Summit is closely linked to this year's Global Stocktake, emphasising how non-government stakeholders can achieve transition pathways to deliver on reducing carbon emissions and, not the least, develop opportunities in the green economy. Furthermore, the Summit serves as a platform for front-running pledges, commitments and action plans aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The World Climate Foundation positions World Climate Summit 2023 as a unique platform, bringing with it over 65 global strategic partners, representing key sectors and organisations to highlight announcements and solutions from investors and businesses for tangible, short-term climate action. As a member of the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action, World Climate Foundation works to create powerful cross-sectoral partnerships. We accelerate and foster innovation and investment for sustainable solutions worldwide.

Core announcements and initiatives presented at today's Summit include:

  • Launch of a Strategic Transition Framework to guide businesses and finance institutions through their net-zero journey and support them in bold climate action to reduce their carbon emissions.
  • Highlighting the co-benefits of tackling climate and biodiversity challenges together and presenting tangible commitments for the Nature Investment Coalition to invest in nature-positive solutions by 2030.
  • Continuation of the Climate Investment Coalition (CIC)'s work as a key driver to deploy climate investments before 2030 – including emerging and developing markets through the newly launched Investment Mobilisation Collaboration Arrangement; a joint initiative by the United States and the Nordic countries to mobilise blended finance for emerging markets by 2026.
  • Convening the 'Coalitions of the Ambitious' through inclusive platforms around COP28 (in the Blue Zone, the Green Zone and hotel venues.)

Founded in 2010, World Climate Summit – The Investment COP is a purpose-driven networking and matchmaking forum framing the future of the transition to a net-zero emissions economy across energy, industry, transport and cities; and provides 'bottom-up' solutions through unparalleled public and private collaboration. Throughout the last 14 years, the Summit has become a key platform for driving policies, investments and technologies alongside COP negotiations.

World Climate Summit will offer high-level keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and commitments by governments and corporations on climate targets and informal networking. It aims to strengthen collaboration across sectors and industries and facilitate strong coalitions.

Contacts
Hyerin Kong [email protected]
Sofia Konstantinova [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

The leading forum for public-private partnerships alongside COP returns for its 14th edition on 7-8 December at Conrad Dubai: World Climate Foundation

Gathering over 2000 decision-makers across business, finance institutions, governments and civil society, World Climate Summit – The Investment COP...

The United States and Nordic countries launch joint funding initiative to increase climate investments in emerging and developing markets: World Climate Foundation

Nordic countries and the United States launch the Investment Mobilization Collaboration Arrangement (IMCA) a new blended finance collaboration to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Environmental Issues

Image1

Environmental Policy

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.