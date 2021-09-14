The Leading Online Learning Platform For Parents Launches A Transformative Baby Sleep Class

For parents whose babies are struggling with short naps, nighttime or early wakings, or need to be rocked or nursed to sleep, this class gives parents a scientifically proven, step-by-step method that will help their babies learn the important skill of independent sleep for both bedtime and naps, along with access to moderated office hours with the expert. Plus, unlike in other online sleep classes, Tinyhood's class covers how to handle the most common troubleshooting scenarios such as regressions, illnesses, nap transitions, travel, and more -- through the toddler years. Taught by a sleep expert who's helped over 10,000 families, this program is truly as close as you can get to private sleep advice with one of the world's greatest sleep coaches.

"Tinyhood saw an opportunity to create a next-generation virtual class that combines the immersive experience of working with a sleep expert with the convenience and quality of best in class online learning," said co-founder and CEO Becky Miller. "With our professionally produced courses, we're able to provide an unmatched on-demand viewing experience complete with detailed schedules, worksheets, and moderated office hours with our expert. You can even follow along with real families as they implement the sleep program."

Tinyhood's courses are taught by the industry's leading experts in order to give parents the most reliable information. The platform is created with the busy, modern parent in mind. All courses are 100 percent flexible, allowing parents to learn at their own pace and in the comfort of their own homes.

"Studies show that babies who sleep well tend to be happier, with better emotional regulation." said co-founder and CTO Susan Blinn. "I'm just grateful that with our new class we are able to help families get the rest they need to grow & thrive.﻿"

