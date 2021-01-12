The Leading Online Learning Platform For Parents Reimagines Childbirth Education

"We were determined to provide a virtual option that would not only be more convenient, but also more comprehensive," said co-founder and CTO Susan Blinn. "With our professionally produced courses, we're able to provide an unmatched learning experience complete with detailed animations, demonstrations with real pregnant parents, as well as interactive guides and checklists."

Tinyhood's courses are taught by the industry's leading experts in order to give parents the most reliable information. The platform is created with the busy, modern parent in mind. All courses are 100 percent flexible, allowing parents to learn at their own pace and in the comfort of their own homes.

"Giving birth is one of the biggest and most daunting moments in many people's lives. Once hospitals started cancelling their in-person classes, it left expecting parents scrambling for help and we saw a big gap in the educational offerings out there," said co-founder and CEO Becky Miller. "New and expecting parents love Tinyhood's other online courses like Infant CPR and Baby 101 . Now with our Childbirth 101 course, we are able to provide expert guidance right from the start."

Tinyhood's new Childbirth 101 course is taught by health professionals, including a labor and delivery nurse and postpartum mental health specialist. The launch price of $49 includes four hours of video content, over 25 downloadable guides and checklists, and "office hours'' where parents can get their questions answered by experts.

"The team at Tinyhood wants expecting parents to finish the Tinyhood Childbirth 101 course and feel empowered to head into the labor, birth, and postpartum experience," said Miller. "Our goal is to help parents know what to expect each step of the way so they can advocate for themselves and their birth preferences, and get the support they need during one of the most important times of their lives."

About Tinyhood

Tinyhood is the leading online learning platform for the modern parent, giving them information they can trust and strategies to make them feel empowered throughout their parenting journey. Every Tinyhood course is taught by top experts, and topics range from pregnancy through toddlerhood. The courses are 100% flexible allowing parents to watch them at their own pace, on their own time, and in the privacy of their own home. Each course also comes with interactive checklists and guides, a private community, and expert office hours to help you troubleshoot issues as you go. Kids don't come with a manual, but this is pretty close.

