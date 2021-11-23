The Leading Platform of Dark Kitchens in Latin America aims to set up 1,000 kitchens and raise 30 million dollars

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Muncher is Latin America's leading Dark Kitchen platform, transforming the restaurant industry by enabling food businesses to take advantage of off-premise dining potential which accelerates geographic expansion at an unprecedented pace.

'Dark Kitchens' have become a growing player in the midst of these difficult times caused by the pandemic. This is explained by an increase of home deliveries via digital means during Lock Down.

With the expertise of Juan David Jaramillo, Andres Villaraga and Nimrod Molad, Muncher placed its trust in 'Smart Kitchens', which make home deliveries more efficient and also help restaurants with a better quality and service at a lower cost due to their digital platforms and an entire infrastructure of real kitchens placed in strategic locations.

Muncher works alongside many virtual kitchens and restaurant brands. These include Fasfú, the first Open Brand operating in 3 different countries and 8 different cities that was developed in partnership with Luisito Comunica who is one of the most recognized Influencers in the whole of Latin America, as well as others such as Franco Nimis, Oh My Sandwich, Mooi and Hungry Mob with best outcomes.

Muncher is also backed by Copernion (UK), TMT (Spain), Femsa and Venture for Mexico among others.

The restaurant industry is struggling to scale to maintain profitable business due to high infrastructure and operational costs, finding correct locations and a lack of technology. With Muncher, restaurants can take advantage of the huge opportunity of delivery and take out services. Therefore, despite the current crisis, there is plenty of opportunity for those who wish to take advantage of them.

