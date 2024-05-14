The Leading Provider of Free 911 Phones to Domestic Shelters and Police Departments Announces Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway

TAKOMA PARK, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure the Call (STC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit that collects used cell phones and tablets, has just launched a newly revised website (securethecall.org) and a Taylor Swift Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes to help STC collect phones and tablets for their program. For every phone or tablet donated to the program, the participant will receive 50 raffle tickets to see Taylor Swift on October 20th in Miami, FL.

"As an all-volunteer organization that runs on fumes, we were lucky to have one of our supporters gift us two tickets (they paid $5,200 for each seat) to see Taylor Swift and a $1,000 travel voucher. We're grateful for their support and look forward to sending two people to Florida this Fall to see Ms. Taylor perform," says Neal Holtz, Head Volunteer for Secure the Call.

From now until September 27th, every device donated to our cause will support our mission and grant entries into our Taylor Swift ERAS tour Sweepstakes. The seats are in Section 118 – the perfect seats for the show. This is THE musical event of the year and one of the last chances you'll get to see her perform live this year.

Secure the Call was formed in 2003 by Mike Morgan to provide free 911 cell phone devices to Domestic Shelters, Police Departments, and Senior Citizen Centers. For the past 21 years, STC has provided over 20,000 free phones to more than 400 local community-based programs to be given out for free to those in need.

"This program has been a huge benefit to our Victim Services Department," says Stephanie Gonzalez, LCSW-S of the Austin Police Department. "We've been getting free phones from Secure the Call for 12 years. All we have to do is email or call them, and a box of phones, ready to hand out to our constituents, arrives a couple of days later. It's been great for our program to keep women safe," says Ms. Gonzalez.

Contact:

Neal Holtz

Secure the Call

securethecall.org

301 891-2900

[email protected]

SOURCE Secure the Call