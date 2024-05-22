The Leading Safety Razor Brand Van Der Hagen, Introduces Lady Van Der Hagen, Offering a Luxurious Shaving Experience for Women

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Der Hagen, a leading provider of high-quality safety razors and shaving products for men, is excited to announce its expansion into the women's shaving space with the launch of Lady Van Der Hagen, a new line of premium shaving products designed specifically for women.

"Breaking into the female shaving space was the natural next step for Van Der Hagen and our goal of providing a luxurious shaving experience and quality products to a wider audience," says Ignacio Sola, Director of Marketing. "With this new expansion, we're doubling down on our commitment to reshape the shaving space into a ritualistic, relaxing experience for all users."

The complete collection is now shoppable at Giant/Martin's and Big Y stores, soon coming the Hy-Vee's stores and continues to expand nationwide and it is available on VanDerHagen.com, is all under $10 and includes a range of luxurious shaving products designed to provide a close, comfortable shave while nourishing and moisturizing the skin.

"By expanding our partnership with Giant/Martin and Big Y, Lady Van Der Hagen has been able to increase accessibility to female consumers for their luxury shaving needs, further establishing the brand's growth and impact throughout the women's shaving industry," says Joseph Petracca, Executive Director of Sales.

The four-piece collection is outfitted with the following:

Unscented Shave Cream ($9.49) - This women's shave cream is especially formulated for a smooth glide. This scent-free formula is designed to minimize the risk of skin irritation while offering a close shave. The moisturizing formula helps soften the hair and hydrate your skin, making way for a comfortable shave process. Great for every area of the body.

Scented Shave Cream ($9.99) - Elevate your daily routine with an infusion of elegance, quality, exotic fragrance and sophistication. Specially crafted for women, this rich and smooth formula ensures a flawless shave, leaving your skin pampered and radiant. Ideal for all skin types, it's a touch of opulence for every woman's grooming experience.

Flawless Glide Razor ($7.99) - Our 4-blade razor, featuring innovative rubber technology, ensures a close and comfortable shave on all areas. The ergonomic handle, swivel contour, and safety travel case elevate your shaving routine for a flawless experience anywhere you go.

Flawless Glide 3-Pack Replacement Cartridges ($9.99) - Ensure a smooth, comfortable shave every time with our replacement 4-blade cartridges, specially designed to snap onto our Flawless Glide razor handle. Our cartridges boast 4 precision blades, skin-protective rubber, a lubricating strip and a swivel contour that allows our razor to glide over curves and hard-to-reach areas comfortably and safely. Each pack contains 3 cartridge razors so you can get the close shave you crave.

About Lady Van Der Hagen

Lady Van Der Hagen is a premium shaving brand designed specifically for women to empower and elevate the ritual of shaving. Our mission is to empower women to embrace their beauty and achieve a flawless shaving experience through high-quality, thoughtfully designed products. With precision engineering, luxurious materials, and elegant aesthetics, Lady Van Der Hagen transforms shaving from a mundane task into a pampering ritual.

About Universal Beauty Products Inc.

Since 1995 Universal Beauty Products, Inc. has been creating the highest quality of Personal Care Products for all types and textures of hair for Men and Women both for the USA and international markets. Today, UBP has evolved and grown to 100+ employees. It is housed in a 200,000+ square foot facility with spacious offices, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a wide array of technological tools. Manufacture of brands like Van der Hagen, Beard Guyz, Jamaican Mango and Lime, Via Naturals and Salon Pro among others. For more information on Universal Beauty Products, please visit www.universalbeauty.com

SOURCE Universal Beauty Products Inc.