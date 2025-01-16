The Leading Safety Razor Brand Van Der Hagen, Introduces the new V Razor, Offering a state of the art shaving design

GLENDALE HEIGHT, Ill., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Der Hagen, a leading provider of high-quality shaving products for men, is excited to announce the launch of the new safety razor. A new ergonometric handle weighted for control, designed for comfort, and built for easy blade changes.

"Designing the new Van der Hagen V Razor took multiple iterations to make sure the quality and delivery of the shave were up to Van der Hagen standards," says Ignacio Sola, Head of Marketing. "This new razor expansion, demonstrates our commitment to reshape the shaving space."

New patented technology from the leaders in the safety razor category. Post this

The proprietary 110mm razor, is 3.2oz of total weight, and has a top triangle design that allows users experience a perfect shave. Each razor comes with 5 Ice Tempered German blades replacements. The New V Razor is available online at vanderhagen.com and will become available in retailers nationwide.

About Van der Hagen

Generations ago, the Van Der Hagen family began making homemade shaving soaps in the small village of Lith, Holland. In the early 1900s, the family immigrated to the United States and continued to refine and perfect their soaps. Utilizing a unique kettle process and high quality ingredients, the Van Der Hagen brand was born. Now the brand continues to delivery premium shaving products at affordable prices.

About Universal Beauty Products Inc.

Since 1995 Universal Beauty Products, Inc. has been creating the highest quality of Personal Care Products for all types and textures of hair for Men and Women both for the USA and international markets. Today, UBP has evolved and grown to 100+ employees. It is housed in a 200,000+ square foot facility with spacious offices, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a wide array of technological tools. Manufacture of brands like Van der Hagen, Beard Guyz, Jamaican Mango and Lime, Via Naturals and Salon Pro among others. For more information on Universal Beauty Products, please visit www.universalbeauty.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Van Der Hagen