The Lead's 2024 "Ones to Watch" List Honors HAVERHILL as a Notable Breakout Brand

HAVERHILL to be honored on March 7th at The Foremost 50 Forum

WARREN, R.I. , Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVERHILL, the leader in personalized fine jewelry, has been named to The Lead's " Ones to Watch " list for 2024. The annual power list recognizes 50 breakout challenger brands that are redefining fashion, beauty, and consumer. Handcrafted in their waterfront Rhode Island studio, the Inc. 5000-awarded e-commerce brand offers personalized fine jewelry with birthstones, symbols, and engraved letters, that reflect both personal journeys and loving connections.

"It is quite humbling to be chosen for the 'Ones to Watch' list for 2024," HAVERHILL's President & Founder, Haverhill Leach, states "designing jewelry sparks so much joy for me, I'm honored and ecstatic to see that joy spreading to so many." HAVERHILL's CEO, Andrej Strojin, adds, "We've been fans and regular attendees of The Lead conference for a few years now, so we are proud to be selected among other incredible brands and leaders that we admire in the industry. This has been a fantastic way to kick off the year of 2024 and feel that it will only boost the momentum we have going right now for success at HAVERHILL."

In an era where traditional business models are being challenged, Haverhill is breaking the mold in the fine jewelry industry, disrupting old go-to-market strategies, and creating a new standard for consumers looking to invest in personalized fine jewelry. With two gorgeous new collections in R&D almost ready to launch, and a goal to branch into colored diamonds, HAVERHILL predicts their rapid growth to continue through 2024 and beyond. Strojin explains, "Our vision is for HAVERHILL to become a household name - with such timeless, personal pieces, there's something for everyone in our collections." The brand was selected to the prestigious list for their unique approach to craftsmanship and customization as well as their ability to make an impact on the future of the accessories market.

To celebrate this achievement, HAVERHILL will be honored with a physical award at The Foremost 50 Forum on March 7 in New York City. The Foremost 50 Forum is an invite-only celebration of breakout brands, featuring CEOs and Founders from brands on the Foremost 50 List, alumni from the previous year's list, and other notable executives within The Lead community.

About Haverhill

We handcraft personalized fine jewelry in our Rhode Island waterfront studio. Through the artful use of birthstones and engraved letters our timeless designs keep your loved ones close and mark life's milestones. Our easy to navigate online personalization tool empowers customers to create jewelry defined by their story. Highly skilled in-house jewelers, stone setters and polishers weave decades of experience into the creation of each piece of jewelry. By handcrafting our fine jewelry in our own studio and eliminating outside manufacturing, our personalized jewelry is ready to ship in just 1 - 3 days, one of the quickest turnaround times in the jewelry industry. Our founder and designer, Haverhill Leach, is a fifth-generation jeweler; her family has been making jewelry since the 1880's in the Providence area, once the jewelry capital of the U.S. With collections named after Rhode Island locations such as Warren and Newport, HAVERHILL is focused on melding cutting edge e-commerce tools, an obsession with the customer experience, and elegant, timeless design with quality manufacturing, proudly ensuring that her family tradition is not only enduring but thriving.

About The Lead

The Lead helps brands compete in an increasingly digital and direct selling environment by introducing future business trends, presenting winning strategies, and connecting them with the right technologies. Unlike conferences and information outlets that focus either on big retail or just a single stakeholder, The Lead showcases actionable insights across marketing, ecommerce, stores, customer experience and last mile for brands selling directly.

