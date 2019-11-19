The League Commemorates 5th Anniversary, Launches League Live Video Speed-Dating Feature

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its five-year anniversary this month, The League, a leading social and dating mobile app, today launches League Live, granting users the chance to experience the future of speed dating from the convenience of their phone. Starting Sunday, December 1st at 9:00p.m. local time, members get to go on three live video dates, two minutes each, all in a total of six minutes. In the time it takes to order a drink on one date, "League Live" allows you to have face time with three high-quality matches and move toward a genuine connection.

The League knows its members' time is valuable and that is why the app is dedicated to scouting valuable matches that fit set preferences. The "League Live" will change the dating landscape which will ultimately result in the death of the first date.

"2020 is the year of authenticity, which is why we built League Live, the only functionality in any dating app that emulates meeting randomly in real life, but within a protected environment with verified users," said Amanda Bradford, Founder and CEO for The League. "The League has the best dating pool and I believe we have a real shot to unseat Bumble, Tinder and Hinge with our innovative speed-dating approach."

League Live is the most innovative and disruptive feature from any dating app in the space. Members can opt in to join League Live, and if selected, have the option to go on video speed dates with candidates who fit each other's preferences. Both users are shown an optional ice-breaker question and will have two minutes to get a sense of each other. During the conversation, if they "Heart" each other, a match is formed.

"League Live" is available within The League app today for all users. The League is available for download on all iOS and Android devices.

About The League:

Launched in 2015 and modeled after private members­-only clubs like Soho House, The League is known for its selective admissions-based model and high­-achieving community of users. Though The League is often scrutinized for its selectivity, its mission is to create power couples out of its influential members (see more about The League's mission ). Using data and social graphs from both Facebook and LinkedIn to fuel its proprietary algorithm, The League can offer its users complete privacy from friends & coworkers, more context about potential matches, and a curated community of professional singles seeking an equally ambitious and driven partner. The League was founded and created by CEO Amanda Bradford who holds an MBA from Stanford and a BS in Information Systems from Carnegie Mellon. To date, The League operates in 60 cities and is available on iOS and Android.

Media Contacts:

Jacara Jenkins/Chaima Mennana

Rogers & Cowan

jjenkins@rogersandcowan.com

cmennana@rogersandcowan.com

SOURCE The League