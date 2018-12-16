The League of Arab States Launches the Common Vision for Arab Digital Economy

Digital economy strategy to almost double Arab countries' GDP by 2030

333 billion USD a year would be the potential contribution to the Arab world GDP in adoption of the strategy at full maturity

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE's Armed Forces, the League of Arab States launched the common vision for the Arab Digital Economy during the first day of the Arab Digital Economy Conference held from 16 to 17 December 2018 at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. The launch of the vision was headed by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, and members of Arab States from Arab Ministers visiting Abu Dhabi and attending Arab Ambassadors to the UAE.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799026/The_League_of_Arab_States_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799025/League_of_Arab_States.jpg )



The conference, designed as panel discussions from experts participating from around the world with the endorsement of international organizations including the UN, World Bank, and OECD for the Arab Digital Economy Strategy.

Dr. Hesham O. Dinana, Head of Research for the Arab Digital Economy Strategy said during his presentation: "By 2030 the Arab countries adoption of the digital economy strategy could grow GDP from 2.6 trillion USD up to 4.15 trillion and the total digital growth effect at full maturity could reach up to 333 billion USD a year."

Stefano Manservisi, Director General European Commission during his participation stated: "Digital transformation is an opportunity for bilateral and also global cooperation, for peace, stability and progress to be pursued across the region and neighboring continents," as he presented alongside Major General Gert-Johannes Hagemann, Deputy Commander, NATO HQ Rapid Reaction Corps France and Tarek Amer, Governor of Central Bank, Egypt.

Dr. Gérald Santucci, Ambassador, Interop-VLab and Former Adviser on Cross-cutting Policy /Research Issues, EU Commission on Monday's session titled 'Developing the policy framework for the Arab digital economy' also highlighted: "At the same time as the digital economy conference is developing inspiring discussions, 2019 has been proclaimed by the UAE as the Year of Tolerance, one of the tools of empowering civilisations and ensuring stability and flourishing of nations."

The Digital Economy Conference will continue tomorrow 17th December at Emirates Palace.

SOURCE The League of Arab States