The "Leaning Tower Of Dallas" Is Being Demolished Per Regulations And In A Safe And Effective Way

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- De La Vega Development and Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition are pleased to provide continued demolition information for 2828 N. Haskell Avenue, currently known as the "Leaning Tower of Dallas." De La Vega Development places their trust in the Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition team to demolish the building in a multi-step process that is both safe and effective.

Per the Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition team, the correct size of crane for the project area is being utilized, along with a wrecking ball weighing 5,600 pounds, that is the maximum rated size for the crane, per regulations deemed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 1926.859. The wrecking ball is approximately 3.5' to 4' tall and approximately 2.5' to 3' in diameter.

The crane and wrecking ball will diminish the building until it is at an acceptable height for a high-reach excavator, equipped with a hydraulic hammer, to conclude the work. It is standard procedure to demolish from the top of a section of the building and move downwards with an appropriately-sized wrecking ball until additional equipment, such as excavators, can be utilized to complete the process.

The Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition team is working diligently on the project and approaching the demolition in a safe manner for not only their employees, but also for the citizens who are viewing the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" in an adjacent field and surrounding areas.

The team will continue to work throughout the week with the wrecking ball until the building reaches the acceptable height to bring in the high-reach excavator. This may take several days, or weeks, and only the building will determine how many days it will take to safely complete the project.

The building's demolition is in preparation for the development of The Central, a 27-acre, mixed-use project featuring next generation office, residential, hospitality, food, beverage and entertainment options — for more information, please visit DiscoverTheCentral.com.

ABOUT THE CENTRAL:

At the meeting point of energetic neighborhoods and cultural attractions, The Central is a 27-acre progressive mixed-use development focusing on connectivity to business, community and wellness. The 3.5-acre centerpiece park is encircled by modern architecture infused with biophilic design to create forward-thinking office, residential, hospitality, food and beverage and entertainment offerings. For more information, please visit: www.discoverthecentral.com.

ABOUT DE LA VEGA DEVELOPMENT:

De La Vega Development and Capital invests, builds and oversees each of their projects with purpose. They strive to make a difference with every project they undertake – fulfilling a vision for the betterment of the community and their business partners. With more than 25 years of experience in capital investment, development and re-development, they begin each project with a thoughtful and detailed approach to ensure long-term value. Their goal is to create places that foster and stimulate human connections so people can discover, participate, shape and share experiences with one another. For more information, please visit: www.DeLaVegaDevelopment.com.

