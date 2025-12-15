The Leapfrog Group Announces 2025 Top Hospitals and Top ASCs

156 Hospitals and 37 ASCs Recognized Nationwide for Excellent Patient Care

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality, announced the 2025 recipients for their elite annual Top Hospital Award and Top Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Award. This national recognition is one of the most competitive honors U.S. hospitals and surgery centers can earn for excellence in patient safety and quality of care. Selected hospitals and ASCs will be celebrated today as part of Leapfrog's 2025 Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner.

A total of 156 hospitals earned the 2025 Top Hospital Award, including:

156 Hospitals and 37 ASCs Recognized Nationwide for Excellent Patient Care by The Leapfrog Group Post this

15 Top Children's Hospitals,

52 Top General Hospitals,

16 Top Rural Hospitals, and

73 Top Teaching Hospitals.

Compared to 2024, there is a 16 percent increase in hospitals earning this year's award. A few key reasons include improved hospital performance on billing ethics and informed consent, improved hospital performance on Leapfrog's nurse staffing measures and a record number of hospitals participating in the 2025 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, representing 80% of inpatient beds in the U.S.

"This year marks Leapfrog's 25th anniversary—and the 25th year of the Leapfrog Hospital Survey—making it especially meaningful to recognize our 2025 Top Hospitals and Top ASCs," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "These honorees are a testament to the extraordinary dedication of these facilities' entire teams, boards, clinicians, administrators, staff and community volunteers. You don't achieve results like this without everyone putting their heart into patient care."

A total of 37 ASCs earned the 2025 Top ASC Award. ASCs in nine surgical specialties are represented:

gastroenterology,

general surgery,

ophthalmology,

otolaryngology,

orthopedic surgery,

urology,

neurological surgery,

obstetrics and gynecology, and

plastic and reconstructive surgery.

"We are proud to recognize the ASCs that have gone above and beyond in their pursuit of excellence. These facilities are setting the bar for patient safety and quality," Binder said. "We also extend our gratitude to every institution that participated in the 2025 Leapfrog Surveys. Your commitment to transparency is foundational to our mission and invaluable to your patients. We look forward to seeing many of you on the award stage in the years ahead."

The award honors hospitals and ASCs that demonstrate the highest performance in the nation on quality and patient safety, including ethical billing and informed patient consent procedures, lower infection rates, prevention of medication errors and surgical safety. To see the full methodology and list of institutions honored as 2025 Top Hospitals, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2025 Top ASCs, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/ratings-report/top-ascs.

Leapfrog is currently seeking public comments on major planned updates to the Leapfrog ASC Survey that would start on April 1, 2026. Visit our website to learn more and submit a public comment: www.leapfroggroup.org/new-asc-public-reporting-program.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years of driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. Leapfrog sets standards for safety and quality and reports to the public through the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey . It is free to participate in the voluntary Surveys and results are publicly reported on Leapfrog's website. Follow us on Twitter (@TheLeapfrogGroup), Facebook (The Leapfrog Group), LinkedIn (The Leapfrog Group) and Instagram (@TheLeapfrogGroup) and sign up for our newsletter.

SOURCE The Leapfrog Group