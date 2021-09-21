The Leapfrog Group Names Three Industry Leaders to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality, today announced the election of three new members to its board of directors: Rumay Alexander, EdD, RN, FAAN, Nursing Professor, Associate and former Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America; and Aaron Schrader, M.S., Human Resources Manager, State of Delaware Statewide Benefits Office, Department of Human Resources.

"As a longtime Leapfrog board member and chair of its nominations committee, it's my honor to welcome these three established professionals to our Board of Directors," said Cristie Upshaw Travis, president and CEO of the Memphis Business Group on Health. "Each of them is poised to play a unique and influential role in advancing Leapfrog's bold agenda to improve health care in the U.S."



Rumay Alexander, Ed.D., RN, FAAN, Clinical Professor, Associate Dean and former Associate Vice Chancellor /Chief Diversity Officer, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Dr. Rumay Alexander brings a rich background in health equity and nursing leadership, two of Leapfrog's key strategic initiatives, to its board. She is currently serving as the Scholar-in-Residence for the National Commission on Racism in Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is also immediate past President of the National League for Nursing.

"For me both personally and professionally, being at a table like Leapfrog whose work is patient-centered and focused on organizational accountability aligns well with my dedication to health equity for all. I love working on boards whose mission and vision are all about daring ingenuity."

Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

For nearly four years, Kenneth (Kenny) Mendez has led the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and established himself as a leader in the asthma and allergy community. Under his leadership, AAFA launched a new strategic plan that resulted in the successful passage of new legislation for the asthma and allergy community, expanded federal funding for food allergy research and built programs focused on asthma and health equity for underserved communities.

"I am excited to join the Leapfrog board and see many similarities between Leapfrog and AAFA. Being a trusted ally for the patient community is critical to the work we do. I look forward to bringing my experience as a patient advocate to Leapfrog's board and learning from my esteemed peers on how we can collectively work towards improving health care for America's patients."

Aaron Schrader, M.S., Human Resources Manager, State of Delaware Statewide Benefits Office, Department of Human Resources

Calling on over 15 years of experience in state government in areas related to health, wellness and benefits administration, Mr. Schrader now serves as the Human Resources Manager for the State of Delaware's Statewide Benefits Office, Department of Human Resources. In this role, he is responsible for operational aspects of the State Group Health Programs for communications, strategic planning, training & education, data analytics and health/disease management programs.

"As a Human Resources Manager for the largest public employer in Delaware, I've had the privilege of leading the state of Delaware's efforts around promoting safe, high-quality care and tools like Leapfrog's to our state employees. I'm honored to join Leapfrog's board with the collective goal of improving health care value and outcomes in the nation."

