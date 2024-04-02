The Learnery Signs Multi-Year Partnership with World's Largest Emergency Response Volunteer Organization

Israel-based United Hatzalah to utilize The Learnery's advanced microlearning platform to train its 7,000 emergency medical volunteers in Israel

BISMARCK, N.D., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learnery, an advanced microlearning platform designed to help healthcare professionals strengthen knowledge retention for career and personal growth, proudly announces its signing of a multi-year partnership with United Hatzalah of Israel, the world's largest fully volunteer free emergency medical services (EMS) organization. This groundbreaking collaboration will see the Israel-based non-governmental organization (NGO) utilizing The Learnery's cutting-edge microlearning software platform, empowering its 7,000 emergency medical volunteers in Israel to acquire and retain information more effectively through customized bite-sized training and educational modules. Additionally, the NGO has been designated as a preferred global reseller of EMS content on The Learnery platform.

Microlearning has been shown to complement traditional learning modes, enhancing focus and supporting long-term retention. The Learnery adopts a "small drips" approach to breaking down complex concepts and reinforces them with repetition, leading to enhanced knowledge retention. Accessible from desktops, laptops, and mobile devices, learners engage in daily sessions, enabling medical professionals to focus on one learning objective at a time, ensuring a clear understanding before moving forward.

"As someone who began their journey in the EMS field, I understand the critical importance of continuous learning and staying at the forefront of advancements in healthcare. It's incredibly rewarding to now bring cutting-edge technology and education solutions to the international market, ensuring that healthcare professionals worldwide have the tools they need to deliver exceptional care and save lives," says Nick Dobrzelecki, Managing Partner, and co-founder of Titan Healthcare and The Learnery. "We are proud to bring our platform to United Hatzalah's global efforts to ensure their medical volunteers are continually learning, enabling them to keep up to date on both required and technological changes in medicine. This partnership opens the doors for us in markets around the world and we look forward to a long relationship."

United Hatzalah utilizes the most advanced technology and state-of-the-art emergency vehicles, to effectively respond to more than 2,000 medical emergencies per day. United Hatzalah treats anyone regardless of religious, national, ethnic, or political affiliation at no cost to the patient. The organization has an average response time of less than three minutes per emergency, and in major cities, often less than 90 seconds.

"We are excited to partner with The Learnery and leverage their innovative microlearning platform to further empower our volunteers with the knowledge and skills they need to provide life-saving care. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver swift and effective emergency medical response, ultimately saving more lives in communities around the world," says Dov Maisel, V.P. of Operations, United Hatzalah.

The Learnery will collaborate with United Hatzalah staff to develop comprehensive content using evidence-based materials tailored to each region. This streamlines the process of identifying needs, sourcing, assembling, and deploying content, coupled with continuous updates and references keep the content relevant and up-to-date. The Learnery will assist in translating United Hatzalah's current library of content written in Hebrew to various languages, including French, English, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, and more.

About The Learnery

The Learnery is an advanced microlearning platform designed to help professionals strengthen knowledge retention for career and personal growth. The Learnery's current modules are built for those in the home health and nursing professions. The Learnery is a corporate subsidiary of Titan Health Corporation (Titan). For more information go to www.golearnery.com and follow on LinkedIn .

About Titan Health Corporation

Titan Health Corporation was established by clinicians to solve the challenges of fragmented healthcare around the world. Gaps that exist in the healthcare chain stop health professionals from delivering what is needed to people in all kinds of environments around the world. Its first company launch, Lina, is a telehealth solution geared toward K-12 schools across North America. Other areas of emphasis include technology for critical access hospitals, enhanced clinical education solutions, and health data and analytics. For more information on Titan and initiatives, visit titanhc.com.

About United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, non-profit, fully volunteer Emergency Medical Service organization that provides the fastest emergency medical first response throughout Israel for free. Its service is available to all people regardless of race, religion or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 7,000 volunteers across the country, available around the clock—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With the help of GPS technology and a fleet of state-of-the-art vehicles including ambucycles, its network of volunteers has an average response time of less than three minutes. In some metropolitan areas, the average response time is 90 seconds. Its mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in more lives saved. More information can be found at https://israelrescue.org/

