The Learning Beyond Paper and the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County Advance Early Learning

News provided by

Learning Beyond Paper

11 Jul, 2023, 15:25 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Beyond Paper and the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County (ELCOC) have partnered to provide Learning Beyond Paper's high-quality digital curricula, training and professional development to 278 School Readiness and Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten sites within the ELCOC's network of providers.

Learning Beyond Paper, an approved School Readiness Curriculum by the Florida Division of Early Learning, is supporting more than 4,000 Orange County teachers and staff with access to 52 weeks of Lesson Plans and over 4,000 Daily Activities that are Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS®) Aligned. The "@Home Connections" feature gives families daily learning highlights, bridging the school-to-home connection.

Daily activities integrate state standards, learning support, social-emotional development, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and include a CLASS® focus.

This partnership advances early education in Orange County. Teacher training is embedded in each daily activity and professional development is included, building capacity in teachers, ensuring their success and increasing teacher retention.

"We're honored to partner with the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County to bring our high-quality digital curriculum to children, teachers and families. We provide tremendous support to early learning educators as they cultivate children's lifelong love of learning with our School Readiness-approved and CLASS® aligned curriculum, preparing them for Kindergarten" said Dr. Corinne Muller, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Learning Beyond Paper.

"The Early Learning Coalition of Orange County is committed to providing our children, teachers and staff with the curriculum and tools they need to succeed. Our partnership with Learning Beyond Paper will elevate early learning throughout our network of providers and support our teachers at a time when they need it most," said Dr. Scott Fritz, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County.

About Learning Beyond Paper
Learning Beyond Paper, Inc. brings immersive, affordable, equity-focused curriculum and training solutions to early learning providers worldwide. LBP's curriculum for infants through pre-kindergarten is digital and includes everything teachers and administrators need at their fingertips, including training and professional development.

About Early Learning Coalition of Orange County
The vision of the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County is for every child in Orange County to enter kindergarten with the foundation necessary to reach their full potential. The organization has worked since 2000 to provide leadership, guidance, and support for School Readiness and VPK programs for children in Orange County.

Media Contact: 
Dr. Corinne Muller
773-412-2819

SOURCE Learning Beyond Paper

