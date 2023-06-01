THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS WELCOMES INDIAN CRICKETER SMRITI MANDHANA TO ICONS OF INDIA BY THE LEELA

MUMBAI, India , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts welcomed Indian Cricketer, Smriti Mandhana to Icons of India by The Leela. This unique initiative is aimed at recognizing and nurturing the essence of India and the richness within through a celebration of India's finest who are the world's best. Smriti joins an esteemed list of Indians who have excelled in their fields and placed India on a global platform. This includes sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi and Miss World 2017 and actor Manushi Chhillar.

Smriti Mandhana - An Icon of India by The Leela
Smriti Mandhana is one of the world's leading women cricketers and has been dominating the world stage since her debut for India. She has been recognized by the BCCI as the 'Best Women's International Cricketer' in 2018 and received numerous awards for her on-field performances, including the coveted Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for the 'ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year'.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuraag Bhatnagar Chief Executive Officer The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "Sports has always been instrumental in shaping societal narratives in India and has the power to bring the nation together. We are thrilled to be associated with the world-renowned Indian Cricketer, Smriti Mandhana as an Icon of India by The Leela. Smriti is a passionate sportsperson and a cricketer who has been relentless in her pursuit of excellence. This collaboration highlights our focus on connecting with India's young demographic through their passion for sports."

Smriti Mandhana, Indian Cricketer expressed her excitement about the collaboration with The Leela and said, "I feel humbled to be recognized as one of the Icons of India by The Leela. As someone who is passionate about sports, food and travel, I am delighted to be associated with The Leela brand which is known for its service excellence. I hope that my journey is able to give a voice to the collective ambitions of the young athletes and can inspire a generation to fulfill their dreams with the power of hard work and dedication."

The Leela is the essence of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that showcases the country's traditions, sports, arts, cuisines, artisanal crafts and culture, while remaining true to its ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God'. Icons of India by The Leela is a celebration of India's best through association.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which includes a leisure resort in Ashtamudi in Kerala. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

