THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS WELCOMES NOBEL PEACE LAUREATE KAILASH SATYARTHI TO THEIR ICONS OF INDIA BY THE LEELA INITIATIVE

Speaking on the collaboration with Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "True to the Leela brand, we strive to not only be the epitome of true Indian luxury but also to remain socially conscious in everything that we do by actively contributing towards the overall development of the community. We feel privileged to be able to support the great work that Kailashji has been doing and make a humble contribution towards empowering children through protection and development. Children are our future, and every child has the right to feel safe and receive quality education. We will continue to work with KSCF to make this a meaningful collaboration."

Welcoming The Leela's association with KSCF, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said, "It gives me immense happiness to note that The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has joined hands with us to help create a child friendly world through our Bal Mitra Grams. Compassion towards children and the will to empower them to become meaningful citizens will go a long way in freeing them from shackles of exploitation."

Icons of India by The Leela is an initiative aimed at recognizing and nurturing the essence of India and the richness within, through a celebration of India's finest who are the world's best. Through this initiative, The Leela aims to create meaningful experiences that inspire guests and allow them to connect through a shared passion. The brand had earlier announced sarod virtuosos Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash as their Icons of India by The Leela.

The Bangash duo recently created an EP, 'We For Love' to support Kailash Satyarthi's 'Justice For Every Child' campaign and create awareness for child abuse. The proceeds from this also support Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation. The album was unveiled at an elegant evening of engaging conversations and soulful music held at The Leela Palace New Delhi. The evening was a befitting symbol of the coming together of The Leela, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and the synergies that can be created between brands, art, culture, music and philanthropy.

The Leela is the essence of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country's traditions, art, cuisine, artisanal craft and culture and is rooted in its offering of India's rich legacy to all its esteemed guests. As the brand gears up to embrace the next phase of its growth trajectory, it continues to evolve and focus on experiential and conscious luxury while remaining true to its ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God'.

ABOUT THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Gandhinagar. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include a business hotel in Hyderabad. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

ABOUT KAILASH SATYARTHI CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi is a leader in child protection and child development. It envisions a world free of violence against children and works on an array of issues that affect vulnerable children and their families. Building on Mr. Satyarthi's pathbreaking work of 40 years on promoting and protecting child rights, KSCF works in partnership with multi stakeholders both at the grassroots and global level, with governments, businesses, civil society, communities and children.

