The Left and Right Think They Live on Different Planets -- New Data Shows They're More Like Next-Door Neighbors

News provided by

Starts With Us

14 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Poll Reveals Common Ground on 6 Values and a Hidden Opportunity for Americans to Solve Problems Together 

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starts With Us™, a nonpartisan movement to overcome toxic tribalism and solve our most challenging problems, has released a new poll showing that an overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans agree on six fundamental values but are skeptical that the "other side" shares these values. The poll, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago on behalf of Starts With Us, found that about 9 in 10 Democrats and Republicans say the following are very or extremely important to them:

  1. A government that is accountable to the people
  2. Fair and equal application of the rule of law
  3. A government that is representative of the people it serves
  4. Learning from the past to improve our country
  5. Personal responsibility and accountability for our actions
  6. Respect and compassion across differences

Many Democrats and Republicans, however, do not perceive this agreement, with only about one-third saying that members of the other political party would consider each of these values important. The poll also reveals Independents' misperceptions, with only roughly one-third saying that Democrats and Republicans would consider the six values very or extremely important.

"It will be impossible for Americans to move from chaos to constructive progress unless we look across the aisle and see not an enemy, but a potential partner for change," says Daniel Lubetzky, one of Starts With Us' founders. "Opening our eyes to our shared fundamental values creates the basis for us to start working together to get problems solved."

Not only do people agree on core values, but they also have a shared desire to solve problems, with overwhelming majorities of Republicans (82%) and Democrats (80%) saying it is very or extremely important for citizens to be involved in finding solutions to the problems facing the country.

In response to the data, as well as feedback from its growing movement of more than 1.6 million followers who are tired of division and dysfunction, Starts With Us, in collaboration with Convergence Center for Policy Resolution, is launching Citizen Solutions. This new initiative will bring citizens together to experience this hidden common ground for themselves and co-create solutions to seemingly immovable and unsolvable issues. 

"We know citizens are eager to take matters into their own hands, but they're skeptical of their ability to make a meaningful difference," says Ashley Phillips, Head of Programs at Starts With Us. "Citizen Solutions will give people a new way to make their voices — as well as the voice of consensus — heard in order to help prevent the most extreme voices from dominating news and policymaking."

Through an innovative deliberative dialogue process, Citizen Solutions will convene a group of citizens with divergent views and an array of technical and lived experiences to develop state-level consensus proposals on issues such as gun safety, women's health, and criminal justice reform. The proposals will then be shared digitally, empowering the public to weigh in and help produce a broad representation of the majority view. Eventually the public will be able to use the proposals as they'd like, including to increase media and politician accountability and to encourage leaders to make change.

"Our time-tested approach to collaborative dialogue consistently demonstrates that people of wildly divergent perspectives can find common ground on divisive issues," says David Eisner, CEO and President of Convergence. "Together with Starts With Us, we're excited to apply these methods to a scalable new model that empowers citizens to actively participate in our democracy and, in so doing, help America fully realize its potential."

Citizen Solutions is part of a suite of Starts With Us programs addressing toxic tribalism. To learn more, visit www.startswith.us/citizensolutions.

This nationwide poll was conducted May 11–15, 2023, using the AmeriSpeak® Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the University of Chicago. Online and telephone interviews using landlines and cell phones were conducted with 1,003 adults. The margin of sampling error is +/- 4.3 percentage points. The full question wording and results are available at www.startswith.us/citizensolutions.

About Starts With Us

Starts With Us is a rapidly growing civic movement equipping Americans to overcome toxic tribalism and solve our most challenging problems. In addition to 1.6 million followers committed to engaging constructively across lines of difference, Starts With Us' mission is supported by 220+ ideologically diverse leaders across a variety of industries — from sports, media, and entertainment to faith, academia, and business. To learn more, visit www.startswith.us.

About Convergence

Convergence is the leading organization bridging divides to solve critical issues through collaborative problem-solving across ideological, political, and cultural divisions. For a decade and a half, Convergence has brought together leaders, doers, and experts to build trusting relationships, identify breakthrough solutions, and form unlikely alliances for constructive consensus-based change on seemingly intractable issues. Convergence's process is improving the lives of Americans and strengthening democracy for a more resilient and collaborative future. Learn more at www.ConvergencePolicy.org.

About NORC at the University of Chicago

NORC at the University of Chicago is an independent research institution that delivers reliable data and rigorous analysis to guide critical programmatic, business, and policy decisions. Since 1941, NORC has conducted groundbreaking studies, created and applied innovative methods and tools, and advanced principles of scientific integrity and collaboration. Today, government, corporate, and nonprofit clients around the world partner with NORC to transform increasingly complex information into useful knowledge. NORC conducts research in five main areas: Economics, Markets, and the Workforce; Education, Training, and Learning; Global Development; Health and Well-Being; and Society, Media, and Public Affairs. Learn more at www.norc.org.

Media contact is [email protected]

SOURCE Starts With Us

Also from this source

NEW STUDY: Hyper-Partisan Politicians Received 4x More Coverage Than Bipartisan Problem Solvers in America's Top Media Outlets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.