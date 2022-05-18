The Legacy Cellar Foundation Raises $3 Million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's 60th Anniversary with Record-Setting Singular 27-Liter Bottle of Sine Qua Non The Inaugural Syrah

The intimate, unprecedented affair was held at a private residence in Bel Air, California with 60 St. Jude supporters making a suggested donation of $30,000 per seat to experience the extraordinarily rare Syrah, which was generously donated by Robert M. Parker, Jr. , widely considered the world's most influential wine critic. The unicorn bottle of wine was paired with a dinner prepared by James Beard award winning chef, Nancy Silverton . The Legacy Cellar Foundation made it possible to donate 100% of the proceeds to St. Jude. The "Goliath" 27-liter bottle was equivalent to 36 standard bottles of wine and weighed an estimated 134 pounds.

"Through the generosity of Robert M. Parker, Jr., we are thrilled to raise $3 million to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through this singular bottle of wine," said Garth Hodgdon, director of The Legacy Cellar Foundation. "We knew this 27-liter bottle of 2003 Sine Qua Non The Inaugural Syrah was a staggering wine but transforming it into a record-breaking lifesaving gift for children has made it truly priceless. This wine and donation will never be replicated. The 2003 was the first Syrah made entirely from Sine Qua Non's Eleven Confessions vineyard and this Goliath bottle was the only one of its kind."

Nearly 20 years ago, Parker bestowed The Inaugural Syrah a rare 100-point rating and commissioned this one-of-a-kind bottle from revered winemaker Manfred Krankl for his personal collection. To date, it was the one and only time Krankl bottled a wine of that tremendous size, which required a custom cork and corking. The dinner drew on the rich history between Manfred and Silverton, who were partners in La Brea Bakery and their James Beard Award-winning restaurant, Campanile. After the sale of La Brea in 2001, Krankl dedicated his full efforts to Sine Qua Non. The 2003 Sine Qua Non The Inaugural Syrah was the first wine fashioned entirely from the Eleven Confessions Vineyard. This was Parker's first public event since retiring from The Wine Advocate in 2019.

Jason Thomas Gordon and his sister, Dionne Kirschner, children of Terre Thomas and grandchildren of Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, were in attendance. They were joined by Dionne's husband, Trevor Kirschner; Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; his daughter, Coury Shadyac, the organization's senior vice president, territories; and Noah McMahon of Anonymous Philanthropy, LLC. Robert was joined by his wife, Patricia Parker; and Manfred by his wife, Elaine Krankl. Silverton was joined by Steve Samson, chef and owner of Rossoblu, in preparing the phenomenal dinner. Following the dinner, iconic 80s rockstar Rick Springfield performed some of the greatest hits of his illustrious career.

This was the first of many events planned for Legacy Cellar Foundation, which, through the generous support of a private benefactor, ensures 100% of wine donations go directly to the nonprofit of the donor's choice. The organization's mission is to convert wine collections into charitable donations – bringing a previously untapped source of funding to the philanthropic sector, enabling greater positive impact and ensuring curated wine collections will be enjoyed by future enthusiasts.

The evening honored the legacy of Danny Thomas and his family, which has carried on his dream. His vision for the organization was as rare today as it was then: a research hospital where children with catastrophic diseases receive care and treatment regardless of their ability to pay.

During Shadyac's opening remarks, he shared that St. Jude was the first hospital in the U.S. to receive patients from Ukraine. Just hours after Russia invaded Ukraine, St. Jude Global, in partnership with ALSAC, began working through its global network of more than 182 institutions in 61 countries, including long-developed partnerships in Ukraine and Poland, to move children with cancer across Ukraine to safety and continued care. St. Jude has helped ensure the continued care of more than 1,000 children from Ukraine since the start of the war.

