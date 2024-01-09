The Legacy Companies Announces Acquisition of Kalorik Product Lines

News provided by

The Legacy Companies

09 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

The deal expands the breadth of Legacy's portfolio of brands, with a focus on the countertop appliances space, bringing premium innovation and style at affordable prices.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legacy Companies, a global leader in premium kitchen and food service equipment, announces today that it has acquired the electric kitchen countertop appliance product line and the non-electric kitchen smallwares and utensils product line of Team International Group of America, Inc. d/b/a Kalorik. Terms of the asset purchase transaction were not disclosed. The Kalorik brand is a strong complement to the existing umbrella of Legacy brands, bringing top-notch innovation and style at affordable prices.

Continue Reading

As it continues to focus on consumer innovation, the deal expands the breadth of Legacy's brands in the countertop appliances space. The Kalorik acquisition brings the expansion of thin film transistor technology to the portfolio, including sleek, high-definition user interfaces to various product categories in kitchen appliances, featuring large, visually appealing touchscreen controls.

"We are excited to welcome the well-recognized Kalorik product lines we have acquired to the Legacy family," said Neal Asbury, Legacy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Kalorik product lines are strategically important to us and enhances our position in the countertop appliance market segment. The Kalorik end markets and customer base are highly complementary to our existing businesses with the potential to expand key account relationships further and to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities."

Since its inception in 1930, Kalorik's mission has been to engineer the latest groundbreaking technologies and make cooking faster, easier, and healthier, adapting its products to fit ever-changing lifestyles.

For more information on The Legacy Companies, visit www.TheLegacyCompanies.com. For details on the Kalorik product lines, go to www.kalorik.com.

About The Legacy Companies
The Legacy Companies, a privately-owned company, is a leading consumer products and food service equipment provider that designs, manufactures, distributes and markets, nationally and internationally, a diverse portfolio of products under world-class brands including AdCraft®, Avanti®, Back to Basics®, Bevles®, Black Diamond®, Blakeslee®, Brama®, Chef'sChoice®, EdgeCraft®, Excalibur®, General®, Greenfield World Trade, Lunar Ice®, Maxx Cold®, Maxx Ice®, Maxx Scientific®, Omega®, Vinotemp®, Vinturi®, WestBend®, Yonanas® and Zeroll®. The Legacy Companies is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

SOURCE The Legacy Companies

