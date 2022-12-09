The Legacy Knit and Crochet Club Donates a Record 4,733 Handmade Items to 15 Dallas and Plano Organizations

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend made their annual donation of handmade knit and crocheted goods to 15 Greater Dallas and Plano organizations this week. This year's gift included scarves, dolls, blankets, hats, and washcloths that were distributed at the event to representatives from Cathedral of Hope, Children's Hospital of Plano, Christ United Methodist Church Plano, Cochran Chapel, Dallas Police Department Mentoring Program, Dallas Police Department supporting Anne Frank Elementary School, Hope's Door, Jewish Family Service, Mesquite ISD, Plano ISD, Plano Police Department Christmas Cops, Minnie's Food Pantry, National Council of Jewish Women supporting Mosaic Family Services and West Dallas Elementary Schools, Street Side Showers, and Vickery Meadow Food Pantry and Clothes Closet.

The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend with their annual donation of handmade knit and crocheted goods. The Ladies of The Legacy Willow Bend donated 4,733 handmade items, comprised of scarves, dallas, blankets, and hats.

The Legacy Willow Bend, Plano's only life care retirement community, is home to The Legacy Knit and Crochet Club, the community's knit and crochet group that has created 38,148 pieces since its inception in 2010. The group, many of whom live at the Jewish-sponsored community, also worked this year with volunteers from Bank of America to make pompoms for over 1,700 hats. The seventeen members from The Legacy Willow Bend meet each Monday for an hour and have contributed over 800 volunteer hours building up to the grand event.

"This event gives everyone a chance to give back in a way that is meaningful and touches thousands of lives," said Brian Lovelace, Volunteer Engagement Manager at The Legacy Willow Bend. "We love seeing their passion which attract others to their efforts every year – sometimes the opportunity to serve is the greatest gift of all."

The Legacy Knit and Crochet Club is passionate about the importance of volunteering and giving back to the greater community and see the annual distribution event as a culmination of their dedication and efforts. This year's donation were accompanied with toiletry kits with handmade washcloths, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

"Coming here is a very emotional experience, it really does make you want to keep doing what you're doing," said Karen Kurzman, member of The Legacy Knit and Crochet Club. "Everything you do is very much appreciated and you have a sense of giving back."

In addition to Kurzman, the group members consist of Mary Bishop, Christina Chan, Arleen Chodroff, Sundra Culver, Marilee Donaldson, Marci Haas, Vy Hansen, Nancy Hofstetter, Irene Jacobs, Stephanie Jones, Nancy Lewis, Ailsa Kull, Marilyn Lemont, Vicki Shepard, Lillie Walker, Jean Weinfeld, and Caren Tate (resident of The Legacy Midtown Park).

If you are interested in supporting The Legacy Knit and Crochet Club in their work and would like to support their efforts, consider donating yarn. The group works with medium worsted weight yarn and would appreciate any support from the community. Donations to the group may be dropped off with the concierge at the front desk at The Legacy Willow Bend.

ABOUT THE LEGACY SENIOR COMMUNITIES

The Legacy Senior Communities Inc. is the parent company of The Legacy Willow Bend (a life care community), The Legacy at Home (Hospice, Personal Assistance Services and Home Health Care Services), and The Legacy Midtown Park (luxury rental senior living in Dallas). The Legacy Senior Communities is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to providing a wide range of services to seniors. Although the services and communities of The Legacy are Jewish-sponsored, they honor and welcome all faiths.

