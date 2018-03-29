The Legacy Lab and Mogul partner for limited-time offer in support of women's entrepreneurship

Published this month by McGraw-Hill Education, Legacy in the Making is The Legacy Lab's first book (available at Amazon, 800-CEO-READ, Barnes & Noble, and other leading booksellers). Synthesizing years of research from an ongoing global study of influential brands and their leaders, authors Mark Miller (founder of The Legacy Lab and chief strategy officer at Team One) and Lucas Conley (executive editor at The Legacy Lab) show readers how to identify the traps of short-term thinking, marshal their long-term ambitions, and build their own modern legacies.

To redeem free access to Mogul's 12-part entrepreneurship course, customers must email their name and proof of purchase of Legacy in the Making to: LegacyInTheMaking@onmogul.com. This special offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Mogul's entrepreneurship course guides aspiring leaders through the necessary steps to build their company into an empire and avoid the pitfalls that destroy most new businesses. For more information on the course, go to: https://onmogul.com/courses/entrepreneurship.

Mogul reaches millions of women per week across 196 countries, enabling them to connect, share information, access knowledge, and achieve their personal and professional goals no matter where they are in their journey. Mogul was named one of the "Top Online Learning Platforms" by Entrepreneur magazine.

