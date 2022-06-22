The Legacy Midtown Park Officially Celebrates its Grand Opening

The senior rental community debuts its North Dallas campus with food, entertainment, and fanfare.

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents, board members, community leaders, and other supporters gathered on Sunday, June 12, to celebrate The Legacy Midtown Park's grand opening. While this past February marked the community's one year anniversary, grand opening events were grounded due to the pandemic. The delay only heightened a thrill of anticipation surrounding the new campus' arrival.

Guests packed into the Aaron Towers Independent Living building to begin their tour of the stunning, 10-acre campus, located in the heart of North Dallas. Local crooner, Hunter Sullivan, played classics from the American songbook, as guests mingled and enjoyed delicious bites prepared by Midtown Park's resident chef. Handcrafted cocktails accompanied the decadent gastro tasting, followed by an assortment of sweets courtesy of the community's full-time pastry chef. Guests marveled at the community's permanent art collection, robust assortment of amenities and state-of-the-art facilities.

"It's been rewarding to open The Legacy Midtown Park, and we continue to focus on its success over the coming years," says Melissa Orth, Legacy Senior Communities CEO. "It truly is a one-of-a-kind community and a gift to our Dallas-area seniors."

The campus boasts amenities including a wellness and aquatics center, full-service salon, an amenity deck, theater room, a sanctuary, and private dining room. One resident raved about life at the rental community, saying it was "like living at a five-star resort." He shared stories from weekly happy hours, bocce ball, and thoughtfully planned festivities like the annual Cinco De Mayo, Kentucky Derby and July Fourth celebrations. The community's vibrant social scene speaks for itself.

The Legacy Midtown Park is owned and operated by The Legacy Senior Communities. The community is Jewish sponsored and offers a full continuum of care—independent living, assisted living, memory support and hospice—all on one campus.

The Legacy Senior Communities Inc. is the parent company of The Legacy Midtown Park, as well as The Legacy Willow Bend and The Legacy at Home. The Legacy Senior Communities, a Jewish-sponsored, not-for-profit charitable organization, established a solid foundation of caring for seniors and their families in 1953. The organization currently serves Dallas seniors and their families through: The Legacy Willow Bend, Plano's only Life Care retirement community, The Legacy at Home, the largest not-for-profit home health care agency in Greater Dallas providing Medicare-certified home health, hospice care and personal assistance services, and The Legacy Midtown Park, a not-for-profit luxury rental community. For more information, visit https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/.

