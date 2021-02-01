The Legacy Midtown Park Rental Senior Community Now Open

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legacy Senior Communities (LSC) of Plano, TX has completed construction of their newest senior living community. The Legacy Midtown Park offers 184 rental independent living apartment homes, 51 assisted living apartment homes, 36 memory support residences, and 54 private skilled nursing and rehabilitation suites.

"The new senior community will have capacity to serve over 500 residents and will create over 300 new jobs," says Legacy Senior Communities CEO Melissa Orth. "We are so proud of all that we've accomplished, and completion amidst the pandemic gives us an even greater sense of accomplishment."



The 12-acre, $186 million development broke ground in 2018 and marks its completion with the Aaron Towers Independent Living building receiving temporary certificate of occupancy in December 2020.



"We are all extremely excited that our Independent Living building is now complete; it is the final phase we have all been waiting for," says Carol Aaron, Legacy Midtown Park board chair and eponymous donor. "Our dream is to provide a wonderful lifestyle to Dallas seniors and to extend our reach within the Dallas Jewish community, all of which is now a reality."



Located in the heart of North Dallas just north of Walnut Hill Lane and east of Highway 75, Aaron Towers offers 40,000 square feet of amenities and commons space designed by local D2 Architecture with interiors by Austin-based StudioSix5. The building houses 184 expertly designed apartment homes ranging in size from 800-square-foot studios to over 2,600-square-foot penthouses.



The urban resort-style community is brimming with thoughtfully curated amenities: a 30-seat movie theater, aquatics center with indoor heated pool, fully equipped gym and aerobics studio, golf simulator, full-service salon, a 3,500-square-foot sanctuary and event venue, multiple dining and entertaining destinations including a fine-dining restaurant with private chef's table, pub, and lounge, casual dining bistro, outdoor amenities deck with bocce ball court, a dog park, and underground parking with car charging stations.



Residents can take advantage of a robust calendar of social events, recreational activities, and religious programming.



"LMP will be a beautiful building, a great environment to live in," says Midtown Park Executive Director John Falldine. "Our goal is to fulfill and exceed residents' expectations by providing concierge-style service with love and attention each day from our team of caregivers and staff."



"Someone may choose LMP because it's a beautiful place to live, but we also want them to love living here because they feel safe, secure, and valued."



