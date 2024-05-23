THE LEGACY PROJECT: CAREER READY COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCES PROGRAM DATES AND CURRICULUM

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community partners have announced the program dates and curriculum for The Legacy Project: Career Ready Collective.

The Career Ready Collective is a community-driven, career development program to prepare youth for the future of work. The Career Ready Collective is funded by the Principal Charity Classic's Legacy Project with support from Sammons Financial. The primary objective of the Career Ready Collective is to introduce youth to a variety of professional skills that will increase their knowledge and confidence. Participants will be inspired by nationally recognized keynote speakers, develop their professional skills and network with interns and business professionals from across the region. The curriculum and program have been developed by The Partnership with support from The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University.

Career Ready Collective's program will run for six weeks, meeting on Fridays between June – July.

The session topics are:

June 14 : Collaboration and Communication

: Collaboration and Communication June 21 : Professional Presence and Moral and Performance Character

: Professional Presence and Moral and Performance Character June 28 : Networking and Knowing How to Tell Your Story

: Networking and Knowing How to Tell Your Story July 12 : Growth Mindset and Managing Stress

: Growth Mindset and Managing Stress July 19 : Personal Finance and the Goal Achievement Process

: Personal Finance and the Goal Achievement Process July 26 : Celebration Luncheon, Certificate Ceremony and Small Group Reflection

The Career Ready Collective programming aligns with the goals of The Partnership's DSM Workforce Collaborative as they share the common goal of enhancing workforce readiness through professional development and work-based learning experiences. Both programs emphasize the importance of equipping youth and professionals with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in today's dynamic job market. Additionally, both programs empower individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in their future careers and contribute positively to the economic growth of the Great Des Moines region.

"We are excited to unveil the curriculum that the Career Ready Collective program will focus on this summer highlighting important topics that can help prepare the youth of our community for their futures," said Lexi Shafer, Director of Workforce at The Partnership. "We are energized to empower the younger generation as they prepare for possible career paths in the Greater Des Moines region."

"The Legacy Project embodies the Principal Charity Classic's mission of improving the lives of Iowa youth. We look forward to seeing The Legacy Project: Career Ready Collective's new curriculum come to life this summer, and, more importantly, how interns use it to shape their professional development," said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal® Foundation and Principal Community Relations.

To learn more about how you or your organization can support the Career Ready Collective, and how youth can get involved, please contact Lexi Shafer, Director of Workforce, Greater Des Moines Partnership, at [email protected].

Learn more about keynote speakers and breakout topics by visiting The Partnership's website.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Kyle Oppenhuizen

[email protected]

(515) 286-4972

Learn More About DSM USA

SOURCE Greater Des Moines Partnership