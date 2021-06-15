The Legal 500 US 2021 Names Olshan as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism and Eight Lawyers Ranked in Practice; Advertising Practice and Two Attorneys Ranked

"The dedicated activist and equity investment group at Olshan 'knows the finer points of activist procedure cold'" Tweet this

The firm has also been named as a Tier 3 Leading Firm in Advertising and Marketing: Transactional and Regulatory and Chair Andrew Lustigman and partner Tamara Carmichael were recognized as Recommended Lawyers.

The Legal 500 commented that, "The dedicated activist and equity investment group at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP 'knows the finer points of activist procedure cold'; it utilizes this knowledge in representing prolific activist shareholders in some of the most significant campaigns in the market." And, "Further, the department's work gains additional credibility through the expertise of its founder Steve Wolosky, who is one of the best-known pioneers in this space with three decades of activism experience under his belt. Wolosky shares leadership of the practice with Andrew Freedman," who "is laser sharp and a fighter by nature, which is exactly what you want in an activist attorney." Additionally, Legal 500 noted that," Another highly regarded figure in the team is Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman, who has a strong track record of delivering successful results to clients in the fields of investment and asset management."

Legal 500 notes that the Advertising, Marketing and Promotions practice group is, "Highly skilled in sweepstakes and contests law, as well as promotional marketing campaigns, promotional agreements and general compliance" and that "Andrew Lustigman leads the practice and advises marketers, advertisers and agencies and is supported by Tamara Carmichael, an expert in digital media, privacy and IP law…We find their knowledge of our area of advertising and marketing to be superb. That is certainly understandable based on their decades of experience."

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently received top rankings across the board in every influential league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, most recently having been named by Chambers 2021 USA Guide as a Leading Law Firm in Shareholder Activism (Band 1) with five of the practice's lawyers named as Leading Lawyers. The practice was also named as the leading legal adviser to activist investors around the globe in the Refinitiv 2020 Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, a position it has held since the inception of the rankings. Additionally, the practice achieved top rankings in FactSet's Flashwire Advisor Quarterly, the Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Tables and the Activist Insight Activist Adviser Awards, all naming Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice as the leading legal advisors for shareholder activism.

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition as a leading law firm in four of the firm's key practice areas in Chambers USA 2021 Guide: Corporate/M&A Shareholder Activism (New York); Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory (Nationwide); Litigation: General Commercial: (New York) and Real Estate: Mainly Dirt (New York), and naming seven Olshan lawyers as Leading Lawyers; selection of nine of the firm's lawyers as The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 along with the selection of one lawyer to the "Ones to Watch" list; named as a Best Law Firm by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits; and the selection of 35 attorneys to the Super Lawyers® 2020 New York Metro list. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

For 30 years, The Legal 500 has been analyzing the capabilities of law firms across the world with a comprehensive research program that each year brings the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 100 jurisdictions, with rankings based on a series of criteria and research based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms, and interviews with leading private practice lawyers.

