The Legal and Medical Cannabis Markets are Anticipated to Increase in Value

According to data provided by Energias Market Research, the global medical cannabis market is expected to grow significantly from USD 8.28 billion in 2017 to USD 28.07 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2018 to 2024. Factors driving the growth of the medical cannabis market include growing recognition of medical benefits, increasing demand for cannabis in the treatment of various diseases, and growing number of research and development activities. In the U.S, there are 28 states which have approved the use of cannabis for medical purposes. In major markets like Colorado, California, Alaska, Massachusetts and Nevada, cannabis is legal for recreational use. SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB), Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA), Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC: FRLF), GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC: GRNH)

Starting January 1st 2018, the state of California has started legal sales of cannabis products for recreational use. A report by CNBC quotes MedMen CEO and co-founder Adam Bierman, who explains the current state of the industry, "There is so much excitement now around legalization nationally coming in Canada. There is so much excitement about the fact that California, Nevada, Maine and Massachusetts all legalized recreational marijuana… The Canadian public markets offer access to a lot of capital, with a lot of certainty and a lot of speed, and there is this appetite among global investors to invest in a U.S. play… Specifically, global investors want to invest in a U.S. play that has California exposure. Now is the time where it makes the most sense."

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING) earlier today announced breaking news that, "the official launch of the freshly revamped SingleSeed.com website, focused on selling cannabidiol (CBD) based products direct to consumer. A subsidiary of SinglePoint, SingleSeed has been actively operating in the cannabis space since 2014. Interest in CBD has increased tremendously over the years, and the CBD market is projected to hit $2.1 Billion by 2020, according to Forbes. SingleSeed is looking to capitalize in the space by creating and distributing hemp-based CBD products.

SingleSeed.com is now live and taking orders. Consumers can visit SingleSeed.com and use promo code SING on orders of $50 or more to receive a complimentary two-pack of the company's hemp-based CBD capsules. The company is sourcing all of its CBD from U.S.-based hemp farms, all of which provide analysis of the product to ensure purity. SingleSeed is looking to position itself as the trusted, quality leader in the CBD market.

CBD products do not have any psychotropic effects and typically are used for medical purposes. Brightfield's data estimates that hemp CBD sales have already hit $170 million in 2016 and at a 55 percent compound annual growth rate. A major benefit of hemp-based products is they can be sold globally, and with the power of e-commerce, SingleSeed will be making a major push to drive website traffic and convert sales.

The company is relying on the team's history and expertise in payment and technology development to capitalize on the growing demand in the CBD market. SingleSeed has also engaged e-commerce experts to help drive online awareness and will also be working with online influencers to drive brand awareness."

United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. Last month, the company announced that Jamaica's University of the West Indies' Ethics Committee has reviewed and approved its proposal to conduct clinical trials on its Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals P1 Capsules for the treatment of chronic pain. The study, titled, "An Open-Label, Phase 1, 2-Way crossover study evaluating the pharmacokinetics of Prana P1 THC activated capsules," will be conducted in conjunction with Cannabinoid Research & Development ("CRD"), the Company's Jamaican subsidiary, at the Centre For Cannabis Research at the University Of West Indies, Mona Campus, in Jamaica.

Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) is a manufacturer of application-specific climate and environmental control and air sanitation systems for state-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities. Recently, the company announced that announced operating and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. We will not be hosting a conference call following the release of our financial results. Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $2,309,000, an increase of $743,000, or 47%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2017, and an increase of $290,000, or 14%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2016. For 2018, the company intends to pursue customers seeking to build indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in all regulated markets, with special focus in California and Canada.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF) is the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. Last month, the company announced that it has hired Purdue University Biomedical Engineering graduate Nick Shi to oversee the Leafceuticals Inc hemp extraction, distillation and refining laboratory in North Las Vegas. Leafceuticals Inc is Freedom Leaf's wholly-owned extraction and manufacturing division that uses NuAxon CO2 supercritical extraction to manufacture wholesale hemp CBD oil, terpenes, rare cannabinoids, and other valuable byproducts of industrial hemp. In addition to hiring highly-skilled staff, Leafceuticals Inc is also in the process of expanding its facility in North Las Vegas, currently constructing two additional fully-functioning laboratory spaces for hemp CBD extracting, distilling, and refining.

GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC: GRNH) is a world class provider of eco-friendly green technologies with specific domain expertise in indoor and outdoor agricultural science systems serving both the consumer and commercial farming markets. Recently, the company announced that it plans to submit development plans and seek approval from the City of Adelanto, California to develop a five-acre canna-business park. The Company on February 26, 2017, had entered into a twenty year lease agreement for over five acres of space in Adelanto, California to be used for the development of the canna-business park. In addition to the Company's one-acre indoor greenhouse, the property is being designed to include four 12,000 square foot buildings to be used for manufacturing, cultivation, a dispensary and distribution.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For singlepoint inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars for financial news dissemination and PR services by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com