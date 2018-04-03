The Legal and Medical Cannabis Markets are Projected to Increase in Value

According to a research by Oristep Consulting, the global medical cannabis market in 2016 was USD 12.67 billion and will reach USD 33.41 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecasted period. Scientific studies of the chemicals called cannabinoids have led to two FDA-approved medications that contain the chemicals in a pill form. The two main cannabinoids from the cannabis plant are THC and CBD, which are used for medical purposes as treatments fort increasing appetite, reduce nausea, decreasing pain, inflammation (swelling and redness), and muscle control problems. The report also indicates that North America leads the market holding nearly half of the market share in 2016. Germany, Czech Republic and Croatia of Europe have recently legalized medical cannabis and are allowing importation of medical cannabis products. Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE), mCig, Inc. (OTC: MCIG), GrowLife, Inc. (OTC: PHOT), General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN), American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: AMMJ)

Earlier this March, Forbes reported that a bipartisan pair of California lawmakers have announced a bill which would drop the state excise tax on cannabis to from 15% to 11% for a period of three years. Beau Whitney, a senior economist at data analytics for New Frontier Data, which conducted an analysis of the bill, explained to Leafly that, "by lowering the excise tax and postponing the cultivation tax, it will lower the overall price for consumers at the register, which will also reduce the differential between illicit and legal prices… Reducing this gap is critical to making the legal market more competitive against the illicit market and more attractive for consumers."

Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) on March 29th announced breaking news that, "its subsidiary MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC", the "Company") will be launching MTRAC, a full-service banking solution powered by GreenBox blockchain technology, on April 4th, 2018. The official launch of this system brings the MTRAC goal of 'Banking the UnbankableTM' to life and marks a massive turning point for both MTRAC and the legal cannabis industry in California.

While many states have legalized medical cannabis, and a handful have gone full blown recreational, traditional banking services remain largely unavailable to the legal cannabis industry. MTRAC, the Company's payment solution powered by GreenBox blockchain technology, not only provides these services but also incorporates the distributed ledger technology to track and record each transaction taking place in cannabis dispensaries. This solves several of the industry's most pressing problems, not the least of which is the ability to track sales to prevent theft. The official launch of MTRAC will present businesses in the industry with effective cashless methods to not only process payments for their consumers, but also remit payments to their vendors, employees, and other business affiliates."

"The goal of MTRAC from the beginning has been to leverage the different technologies available to us to remove the use of cash as the primary form of payment throughout the cannabis industry. While other companies have struggled to find supportive financial solutions, MTRAC opted to take a different approach, and one that has relied heavily on the use of blockchain technology to address this problem for a massive and growing industry," said MTRAC CEO, Vanessa Luna. "I am extremely excited to see MTRAC, our payment solution, officially launch next week. Once this happens, I am confident that every dispensary desiring legitimacy and transparency will jump on board and provide us with a number of new clients to serve."

mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp, and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. In March, the company announced that on February 26, 2018 The NYAcres Project, a joint venture project between mCig, Inc and the FarmOn! Foundation was granted its Industrial Hemp Agricultural Research Pilot Program License through the Department of Agriculture and Markets in the State of New York. In preparation of receiving the license, the NYAcres Project has been advancing and expanding its infrastructure and three green houses on the 220-acre Empire Farm, home of the NYAcres Project in upstate rural New York. The NYAcres Project is scheduled to commence on the first approximate 40 acres and start planting its first crop immediately. NYAcres expects to harvest 800 plants per acre of the initial farmed 40-acres in its first harvest. In the same season, another 80-acre parcel is planned for the second harvest, with 800-1000 plants per acre.

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. In February, the company announced that GrowLife HP Soil, the Company's organic certified high-porosity peat mix, was tested and selected for exclusive use in three major indoor cultivation sites across the country, including in one of the nation's largest state-sanctioned cultivation facilities with over 120,000 square feet of production room in Colorado. Denver, Colorado-based Green Man Cannabis, a Colorado cannabis cultivation and dispensary chain, ran a multiple-month test with GrowLife HP that delivered such favorable results that the company has entered into an agreement to exclusively use GrowLIfe's highly oxygenated soil for all further production in the facility. In addition to their operations in Colorado, Green Man has begun using GrowLife HP in its cannabis cultivation facilities in Portland, Oregon, under the brand Phresh and in Las Vegas, Nevada, under the brand Greenway Medical. GrowLife recently announced the opening of a flagship Canadian retail location built in order to meet the growing market demand for indoor cultivation equipment in the emerging legal cannabis Canadian marketplace.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN) is the comprehensive national resource for the highest-quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. In February, the company announced that its client, Green Leaf Medical LLC, a leading grower and supplier of medical cannabis in Maryland, has successfully harvested its first crop and has passed all state-required laboratory tests. Now producing an estimated 500-600 pounds of high-quality medical marijuana on a monthly basis, Green Leaf is one of the leading fully approved suppliers in Maryland. Green Leaf also announced that it has begun the next phase of its expansion, increasing the size of its facility to approximately 50,000 square feet, a 67 percent increase from current capacity. The expanded grow house should be completed before the end of the year, raising production totals to nearly 1,000 pounds per month.

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMJ) offers end-to-end solutions to existing and aspiring participants in the cannabis industry. Earlier this year, the company announced that it has secured a consulting contract with Cloud 9 Apothecary in the state of California. In conjunction with the consulting agreement, ACC will acquire an equity stake in Cloud 9's project that is currently non-operational and in the development stage. This project, to be built-out and completed in Desert Springs, California, will comprise a closed-loop greenhouse containing a 22,000 square foot canopy of premium cannabis cultivars. With the construction of this facility, Cloud 9 Apothecary's plans focus on wholesale cultivation and product manufacturing. Plans to shift into a fully integrated business model, complete with dispensing solutions, will be made in the near future as Cloud 9 plans to scale up operations organically.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. Financialbuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For global payout, inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars for financial news dissemination and PR services by Cambridge consultants. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com