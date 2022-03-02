The Legendary Axe Is a One-Of-A-Kind Immersive Experience That's Taking 'Social-tainment' and the Axe Throwing Industry to the Next Level

DETROIT, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting March 12th, 2022, Western Wayne County will have a new entertainment giant: The Legendary Axe; which is the newest way to host a party, corporate event or just spend a night out with friends. The facility includes axe throwing ranges, a full bar, a lounge, and a kitchen for small bites. The venue is hosting a Grand Opening Weekend on March 12 and 13.

Walk into The Legendary Axe and you are instantly transported to what feels like a remote, jungle sea-plane hangar - home of Legendary Expeditions Co. - that includes a full bar and casual food menu. You are greeted by helpful and enthusiastic Expedition Crew Members, always looking to share their knowledge or a quick tale from their lumber hunting expeditions around the globe. They give each guest a master class in axe throwing and safety before inviting you to compete against your friends.

The Legendary Axe is owned and operated by the same owners as Hush Haunted Attraction, a staple Michigan haunted attraction that opens seasonally. "We took our talents from building fully immersive Halloween attractions, and tunnel-visioned them to give Wayne County a brand new, unique axe throwing experience," says Cody. "This is not just another axe throwing facility."

The Legendary Axe painstakingly designed everything from floor to ceiling with immaculate attention to detail, including themed and interactive menu items, and carefully selected staff uniforms for the full experience. The website shows photos of the new facility, which have shiny wooden floors, striking furniture, extravagant light fixtures, and unique trinkets. And the space is finished with the perfect Instagram opportunity: a warm yellow neon sign with our motto "Kick Axe & Be Legendary."

The Legendary Axe charges $24.99 per axe thrower on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $29.99 on Fridays through Sundays.

For more information, visit LegendaryAxeThrowingDetroit.com

For media inquiries, call Nathan Polanco at (925) 470-0070, or email [email protected]

37550 Cherry Hill Rd.

Westland, MI 48185

