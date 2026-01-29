The Legendary Cyberpunk Saga Returns: All-New TV Series "THE GHOST IN THE SHELL" Premieres July 2026

New TV Anime THE GHOST IN THE SHELL Unveils Music Staff, First Key Visual, and PV—Scheduled for July 2026 Premiere

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with today's grand opening of "Ghost and the Shell: The Ghost in the Shell Exhibition" at TOKYO NODE, the first-ever large-scale exhibition encompassing the entire anime franchise, new details for the upcoming TV series THE GHOST IN THE SHELL have been officially revealed. This includes the music production staff, the first key visual, and the first promotional video. It was also announced that the series is set to launch in July 2026.

THE GHOST IN THE SHELL TV Anime – Teaser Trailer 1 | Premieres July 2026 Speed Speed Key Visual Version 2

The music direction for this project will be led by Taisei Iwasaki, winner of the Japan Academy Film Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Music for BELLE. The soundtrack will be a collaborative creation featuring Iwasaki alongside Ryo Konishi, who served as Music Director for the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, and YUKI KANESAKA, a U.S.-based composer recently known for his work on the TV anime Dr. STONE.

The upcoming anime series THE GHOST IN THE SHELL will be directed by Mokochan, making his directorial debut after serving as assistant director on titles like DAN DA DAN. The script is being handled by acclaimed science fiction author EnJoe Toh, known for works like Self-Reference ENGINE and for his work on Godzilla Singular Point. Character design and executive animation direction are handled by Shuhei Handa, known for SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (Netflix) and Spriggan. Animation production is by Science SARU, known for internationally acclaimed works such as the Golden Globe-nominated film Inu-Oh, the Shanghai International Film Festival Best Animation Award-winning The Colors Within, and the TV anime DAN DA DAN.

Project Details

Title: THE GHOST IN THE SHELL

Format: TV Animation

Based on the manga "The Ghost in the Shell" by Shirow Masamune, originally serialized in YOUNG MAGAZINE published by KODANSHA Ltd.

Director: Mokochan

Script: EnJoe Toh

Character Design and Executive Animation Director: Shuhei Handa

Music Director & Music: Taisei Iwasaki

Music: Ryo Konishi YUKI KANESAKA

Music Production: FlyingDog

Animation Production: Science SARU

Release Date: Scheduled for July 2026

Music Staff Profiles & Comments

Music Director & Music: Taisei Iwasaki

Profile:

Composer. Representative works include BELLE, Scarlet, The Bullet Train, TOKYO TAXI, Giant God Warrior Appears in Tokyo, Blood Blockade Battlefront series, SPRIGGAN, Marriagetoxin, First Love (Netflix), and The Naked Director series.

Awards: Japan Academy Film Prize for Outstanding Music (Moteki), Best Music (BELLE), and the 36th Japan Gold Disc Award for Soundtrack Album of the Year (BELLE).

Comment:

"In middle school, I happened to open a magazine to a color splash page featuring Motoko Kusanagi. That was the moment I first encountered The Ghost in the Shell. The style and color were unlike anything else, and the name 'Shirow Masamune' was magnetic. It was a total shock. Having experienced various iterations of Ghost in the Shell since then, I am truly honored to join this long history as a creator. My concept for the music of this 'origin and source' is 'Public Security Section 9 of Sound.' I have scouted my talented friends to dive into this project I've long awaited. I hope we all find a 'connection' (En) through this work."

Music: Ryo Konishi

Profile:

Born July 25, 1988, in Tokyo. Composer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist (sax, flute, clarinet, synth, vocoder). A graduate of Berklee College of Music (Summa Cum Laude). Leader of the creative collective "Zominsha" and the band ""CRCK/LCKS."

Credits: Opening music for the 75th NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen; Music Director for the Expo 2025 Osaka "Physical Twin Symphony"; Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony music. He has produced for artists including Chara+YUKI, milet, Mrs. GREEN APPLE, and King & Prince.

Comment:

"Since being captivated by Innocence in a theater as a middle schooler, I have followed everything related to The Ghost in the Shell. Its influence is deeply etched into my own creations and philosophy. I could hardly believe I would be responsible for the music of such a project... but I approached it with my whole soul, determined to handle this precious world with care. I followed the whispers of my Ghost!"

Music: YUKI KANESAKA

Profile:

A Boston-based composer and creator active across the US and Europe. He is an Associate Professor at Berklee College of Music and a consultant for Sony and AlphaTheta/Pioneer. A multi-instrumentalist proficient in approximately 74 instruments.

Recent Works: Dr. STONE, Jujutsu Kaisen, SNOWBALL EARTH (Anime); commercials for VW, Meiji, YONEX; and games like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Sonic Racing.

Comment:

"The moment I realized I had 'missed' the Ghost in the Shell phenomenon, I immediately ordered every original volume in English and Japanese. I dove into composing at my studio in the Boston suburbs, where countless motifs were already preparing for the journey. We did additional recordings in Nashville with my close allies, tailored the work in a hotel in Shanghai, and finally, in Tokyo, those motifs finished their long voyage, evolving from mere 'passages' into a 'suite.' It was a journey without hesitation. These tracks are a map of my passion and impulse."

Exhibition Information

"Ghost and the Shell: The Ghost in the Shell Exhibition"

The first-ever large-scale exhibition spanning all anime series.

Venue: TOKYO NODE GALLERY A/B/C (Toranomon Hills Station Tower 45F)

Dates: January 30, 2026 – April 5, 2026

Hours: 10:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30)

Tickets: https://www.tokyonode.jp/sp/exhibition-ghostintheshell/ticket/

