The Legendary Greezy Wheels Signs With Armadillo Records

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In what can only be described as a band actually going Home To The Armadillo, Greezy Wheels has been signed by Armadillo Records to release their final new music album, 'We Come We Go,' this spring. The label, founded in 1969 in Austin, Texas the year before the opening of the world famous Armadillo World Headquarters (AWHQ), has been reborn with a new vision to honor its past through exclusive releases from historic AWHQ bands while developing new artists who carry forward the spirit of Austin's music legacy. By signing the equally iconic Wheels, Armadillo Records firmly establishes itself as the Austin brand at the center of the Texas music preservation movement going forward. No band played more at the AWHQ than Greezy Wheels. To be released only on vinyl and online, 'We Come We Go' is already set for a May 2026 release, to be followed by a full band tour of Texas in June. In addition, a new video by Greezy Wheels' founder, Cleve Hattersley, of the album title cut will be posted at all available streaming sites in April.

"Greezy Wheels isn't just part of Armadillo's history — they helped define it," said Emily Gianopoulos, CEO of Armadillo Records. "Bringing them back felt less like a traditional signing and more like restoring a piece of Austin music history to its rightful place. It's a return to where we began, and just the beginning of what's to come."

In full recognition of both the band's and the Armadillo's impact on the Austin music scene, 'We Come We Go' is dedicated to the original members of the band from their halcyon days, Pat Pankratz, Mike Pugh, Tony Laier, Tony Airoldi, and Madrile Wilson, as well as Armadillo World Headquarters founders, Eddie Wilson and Bobby Hedderman, Rikke 'Guacamole Queen' Moursund, and of course, the Armadillo Man himself, Jim Franklin.

The premiere date for the record launch will be at the Austin Continental Club June 13th and will feature Mr. Franklin in a reprise of so many of the amazing opening sequences he performed with the band at Armadillo World Headquarters.

"We Come We Go"

Media Contact

Emily Gianopoulos

Armadillo Records

214-957-5900

[email protected]

www.armadillorecords.com

SOURCE Armadillo Records