The Legendary Guitars at Hard Rock Casino Tejon: How Gable Delivered a New Tribal Landmark

A 306-acre tribal-led development showcases advanced construction logistics, precision engineering, and Gable's fabrication of two massive guitar structures.

METTLER, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From design development to installation, Gable, an international visual communications design-build company, has created two new guitar monuments for the grand opening of Hard Rock Casino Tejon. The 57-foot roadside feature and the custom, acoustic-inspired porte cochere sculpture showcase the property's identity and mark a significant moment for the Tejon Indian Tribe.

57-foot Gibson Les Paul roadside guitar monument at Hard Rock Casino Tejon, fabricated by Gable 25-foot acoustic porte cochere guitar at Hard Rock Casino Tejon, custom fabricated by Gable

Hard Rock International has helped shape the property into one of California's largest and most high-profile casinos, with a scale and ambition that rival some of Las Vegas' most storied mega-resorts. The collaboration brings together tribal heritage, world-class entertainment, and distinctive design, making the Tejon location a premier destination in the region.

Notable details include:

Roadside Guitar (Gibson Les Paul Sunburst–inspired)

Height: 57 ft

Weight: 19,300 lbs (8.75 tons)

Production time: 4,000 labor hours across 78 days

Scale comparison: A person would need to be about 100 ft tall to play it

Porte Cochere Guitar (Spanish-style acoustic)

Height: 25 ft

Weight: 8,800 lbs (4 tons)

Production time: 2,700 labor hours across 48 days

Inspiration: A basket-weave layer inspired by the Tejon Indian Tribe, complemented by a second layer expressing Hard Rock's mottos.

The guitars serve as iconic showpieces for the 306-acre resort, symbolizing tribal pride, community investment, and the beginning of a new regional entertainment destination. Chairman Octavio Escobedo III of the Tejon Indian Tribe said, "The rise of the Hard Rock Casino Tejon Guitar Monument marks a sacred moment in the Tejon Indian Tribe's journey—one that bridges generations, honoring the past while embracing the promise of the future."

Gable collaborated with Hard Rock's Vice President of Memorabilia and Design, Giovanni Taliaferro, to develop and bring to light his vision. Gable then leveraged its technical design, engineering, fabrication, and installation capabilities through a coordinated, multi-team effort. These unique and challenging structures were then shipped 2,675 miles across the country and arrived in pristine condition.

The roadside feature, prominently located along the approach to the property, features a custom-shaped steel frame and integrated lighting for around-the-clock visibility. The porte cochere sculpture draws from the shape and texture of a Spanish-style acoustic guitar, incorporating layered finishes and lighting details created to echo the region's musical heritage.

Kenny Berge, Senior Field Superintendent at Gable, said the team approached each element with intention. "At this scale, the engineering has to be exact. Every contour, material, and lighting decision was chosen to support the story these guitars represent."

Hard Rock Casino Tejon President, Chris Kelley, emphasized the role the guitars will play in shaping the guest experience. "The guitar monument marks an exciting milestone on the path toward bringing world-class entertainment, hospitality, and economic opportunity to Kern County. As with every Hard Rock property, our mission is to create an experience that celebrates music, honors our community, and provides exceptional service to every guest who walks through our doors."

For Gable, the project highlights the company's dedication to thoughtful fabrication and collaborative design. "Landmarks like these leave a lasting impression," said Scott Russell, Senior Designer at Gable. "We are proud to contribute to a project that brings the tribe's vision and the Hard Rock brand to life."

The Hard Rock Casino Tejon guitars join Gable's expansive portfolio of custom installations at other Hard Rock properties, including Ottawa, Rockford, and Bristol. Each site showcases its own interpretation of the iconic Hard Rock guitar, blending design, culture, and historical influences in a continuing collaboration between Gable, Hard Rock International, and local artists, resulting in signature installations that celebrate heritage and craftsmanship.

Building on its experience with custom signs and large-scale installations, Gable provides resources for organizations planning their own signage initiatives, including its 90-Day Signage Roadmap: https://gablecompany.com/your-90-day-roadmap-to-visual-communications-success/

About Gable

Gable is a leader in visual communications, with more than 45 years of experience specializing in custom installations that define and enhance the built environment. From large-scale landmarks to immersive branded experiences, Gable brings technical expertise and creative problem-solving to projects nationwide and internationally. For more information, visit gablecompany.com or call 800-854-0568.

Media Contact

Dina Wasmer, CMO

[email protected]

410-366-9479 x10

SOURCE Gable