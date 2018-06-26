The Legendary Smash Hit 'Bridezillas' is NOW CASTING
Doron Ofir Casting cordially invites future brides with an undeniable vision to apply
Jun 26, 2018, 22:30 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary smash hit "Bridezillas" is back on WE tv and Doron Ofir Casting cordially invites future brides with an undeniable vision to apply.
For 11 seasons, one television show defined and celebrated a cultural phenomenon, which is ultimately and unquestionably the right and privilege of every bride to demand perfection for her wedding. It's her wedding, her rules, HER day! She absolutely deserves it!
"Be as demanding, and as fearless as you need to be in order to pull off the greatest day of your life. Wear that badge with pride and take your place among the most celebrated, Instagram-worthy, social-media famous legacies and proudly be the next Bridezilla!" - Doron Ofir, casting director
Brides with weddings planned for August through December apply now at https://castingbrides.castingcrane.com.
BRIDE KNOWS BEST.
Media Contact:
Sheryl Beran
Phone: 323.203.1308
Email: sherylcasting@gmail.com
Popular Productions Inc. / Doron Ofir Casting llc.
SOURCE Doron Ofir Casting
