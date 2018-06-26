LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary smash hit "Bridezillas" is back on WE tv and Doron Ofir Casting cordially invites future brides with an undeniable vision to apply.

For 11 seasons, one television show defined and celebrated a cultural phenomenon, which is ultimately and unquestionably the right and privilege of every bride to demand perfection for her wedding. It's her wedding, her rules, HER day! She absolutely deserves it!

Logo

"Be as demanding, and as fearless as you need to be in order to pull off the greatest day of your life. Wear that badge with pride and take your place among the most celebrated, Instagram-worthy, social-media famous legacies and proudly be the next Bridezilla!" - Doron Ofir, casting director

Brides with weddings planned for August through December apply now at https://castingbrides.castingcrane.com.

BRIDE KNOWS BEST.

Media Contact:

Sheryl Beran

Phone: 323.203.1308

Email: sherylcasting@gmail.com

Related Links

Popular Productions Inc. / Doron Ofir Casting llc.

Doron Ofir

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-legendary-smash-hit-bridezillas-is-now-casting-300672895.html

SOURCE Doron Ofir Casting